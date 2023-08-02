GHA seals points deal with luxury cruise line

BANGKOK, 3 August 2023: Global Hotel Alliance, an alliance of independent hotel brands including Thailand’s Minor Hotels, inked a landmark partnership between GHA and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Its the first time a cruise line has partnered with GHA, which means that loyalty programme members totalling 24 million can tap the additional benefit of earning Discovery Dollars by reserving a voyage with Regent and will be able to redeem points in any GHA hotel, including the 530 properties operated by Minor Hotels.

Photo credit: A&P Media.

The loyalty programme, GHA Discovery, now extends to the high seas after entering a landmark partnership with Regent Seven Seas Cruise, a leading luxury cruise line based in Miami, Florida.

The agreement marks the first time a cruise line has partnered with GHA, bringing together two leading luxury brands in the travel sector.

GHA Discovery members, who access 800 hotels, resorts and palaces operated by 40 hotel brands in 100 countries, are rewarded with the programme’s rewards currency, Discovery Dollars (D$1 equal to USD1).

Through this partnership, loyalty members can tap the additional benefit of earning D$ when reserving a voyage with Regent and will be able to redeem those benefits in any GHA hotel.

GHA Discovery members who reserve a Regent cruise will also be fast-tracked to GHA Discovery Titanium status, which benefits GHA hotels and resorts worldwide.

(Source: A&P Media)