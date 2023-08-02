Saudia fleet expands with A321s

SINGAPORE, 3 August 2023: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, is expanding its fleet with new Airbus A321neo aircraft as the airline aims to add 20 more A321s to its fleet by 2026.

The A321neo aircraft is part of the A320 family with seating for 180 to 220 passengers in a typical two-class interior layout and delivers superior fuel performance decreasing fuel burn and C0@ by 20% per cent decrease in fuel burning and Co2 emissions.

Photo credit: Saudia

Saudia CEO Ibrahim Koshy said: “We are excited to expand our fleet with the new Airbus A321neo aircraft. Our priority is to offer the best guest experience possible and to bring the world to Saudi Arabia. We will continue to purchase state-of-the-art aircraft from the world’s top manufacturers to deliver on that promise.”

The fleet expansion comes under the Saudi Aviation Strategy objectives, which aim to turn Saudi Arabia into a leader in the global industry as the country aims to generate 330 million visits by 2030 (including religious pilgrimages).