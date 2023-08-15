MATTA Travel Fair to tackle traffic jams

KUALA LUMPUR, 16 August 2023: The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) is working with Kuala Lumpur Traffic Police to improve traffic management during the 1 to 2 September edition of the MATTA Travel Fair hosted at MITEC.

The move follows social media complaints that traffic jams were a major drawback during the MATTA Fair hosted in March at MITEC earlier this year. The national travel show is held every March and September and is recognised as the country’s largest consumer travel fair.

To ensure a smooth and hassle-free experience for visitors and exhibitors, MATTA will implement various measures to improve traffic flow during the MATTA Fair from 1 to 3 September hosted at MITEC, Kuala Lumpur’s premier exhibition venue.

The organisers said the MATTA Fair experienced an overwhelming response during the March show, and its popularity caused massive traffic congestion around the Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre (MITEC) venue.

“The upcoming MATTA Fair September 2023 holds immense promise, and our strategic partnership with the traffic police underscores our commitment to deliver an exceptional experience to all visitors. Combined with the free and frequent shuttle services from key pick-up points in the city, we are confident that visitors and exhibitors will find it easier to make their way to the fair,” said MATTA president Nigel Wong.

MITEC CEO Mala Dorasamy said: “MITEC takes great pleasure in welcoming back the 2nd edition of MATTA Fair in September 2023. Positioned within KL Metropolis, it strategically demonstrates a development blueprint of urban growth with commercial dynamism. Given the event’s track record of past achievements, it is vital to optimise business growth and environmental responsibility”.

She also mentioned promoting eco-friendly practices, such as encouraging visitors to opt for Rapid KL, carpooling, and using the event’s free shuttle services. These efforts reduce carbon footprint while enhancing affordability, accessibility, and sustainability in transportation options.

MATTA has joined forces with the authorities to introduce a series of traffic management strategies for the upcoming MATTA Fair.

New Traffic Flow Direction

Traffic flow direction will be implemented around the MITEC area to alleviate traffic congestion and improve the visitor experience by streamlining vehicle entry and exit.

Comprehensive Traffic Monitoring

Traffic Police officers will be strategically stationed at each traffic light within the MITEC vicinity and at key intersections to closely monitor traffic movement. This heightened vigilance will enable rapid response and intervention in any traffic build-up, contributing to uninterrupted traffic flow.

Priority for Free Shuttle Bus

MATTA acknowledges the significance of group transportation, particularly for buyers attending the fair. Traffic Police officers will prioritise free shuttle transportation, facilitating expedited access for groups and helping to ease traffic pressure.

Free Shuttle

Visitors are strongly advised to use the free shuttle service to transfer to MITEC available at Sunway Putra Mall and KL Sentral from 0800 to 2200 to minimise traffic congestion at the fair.

The fair is open from 1000 to 2100 on all three days, and admission is free.