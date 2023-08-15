TG back flying the route to Phnom Penh

BANGKOK, 16 August 2023: Thai Airways International deployed its new Airbus A320 aircraft to resume twice-daily flights from Bangkok to Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia.

The twice-daily flights started on 15 August and take over from the low-cost THAI Smile Airways, which is relinquishing all of its regional routes to its parent airline. Ultimately Thai Smile will merge with the parent airline as a cost-saving measure, possibly in 2024, but it may still serve some domestic flights.

Thai Airways International will serve the Bangkok – Phnom Penh route, scheduling 14 weekly flights (twice daily).

Bangkok – Phnom Penh

TG586 departs from Bangkok at 0735 and arrives in Phnom Penh at 0850 (local time).

TG584 departs from Bangkok at 1835 and arrives in Phnom Penh at 19:55 (local time).

Phnom Penh – Bangkok

TG587 departs from Phnom Penh at 0940 (local time) and arrives in Bangkok at 1100.

TG585 departs from Phnom Penh at 2115 (local time) and arrives in Bangkok at 2230.