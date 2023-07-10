Singapore Food Festival celebrates 30 years

SINGAPORE, 11 JULY 2023: The annual Singapore Food Festival (SFF), a landmark event for avid foodies, is back to celebrate its 30th anniversary from 19 to 30 July 2023.

SFF 2023 highlights include an expansive Festival Village with three new zones – Food Cartel, Sweets Alley and Café Boulevard; island-wide activations like culinary tours, workshops and chef masterclasses; and exclusive finds specially created for the event.

Photo credit: STB

This year’s zones include:

SG Food Walk – A nod to Singapore’s diversity of flavours, this zone will feature festival exclusives such as curry chicken fried popiah (thin crepe-like roll) from popiah and calamari nachos with a remoulade made from belimbing (a fruit native to Malaysia and Indonesia) – a collaboration between sustainability-focused restaurant Kausmo and local fish farm Ah Hua Kelong.

Food Cartel – From pop-ups to bar concepts and masterclasses, foodies can catch their favourite chefs and personalities in action at Food Cartel.

Café Boulevard – A tribute to Singapore’s thriving café culture and the passion of local coffee artisans, Café Boulevard, features fine coffee and bakes from homegrown names such as oat milk brand Oatside, Le Matin Patisserie, and Hapi Café in collaboration with Pourabucha kombucha.

Sweets Alley – Offerings in this zone are sure to satisfy sugar cravings with a mix of traditional and modern sweets such as Chinese desserts from traditional dessert shop Yat Ka Yan, Nonya-style handmade ang ku kueh (glutinous rice flour skin encasing a sweet or savoury filling) from Ji Xiang Ang Ku Kueh; and artisanal local ice cream company Creamier with exclusive flavours such as sesame tang yuan (glutinous rice balls) and waffled putu piring (palm sugar-filled rice flour cake).

SG Mama Shop collaborates with the local e-commerce platform Food Culture Singapore and Easygo AI Vending Machine.

Marrying old and new, modern brands – including the world’s first sustainable soy wine Sachi and Made with Passion brands Hook Coffee and Mekhala cooking pastes and sauces – line the shelves in the iconic setting of a recreated mama shop, an important element of Singapore’s rich cultural heritage.

Attending SFF 2023

Entry passes to the Festival Village start from SGD8. Festival-goers can check out www.singaporefoodfestival.sg for the full list of experiences and ticketing information.