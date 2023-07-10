IHG signs BelAir condo for a conversion

BANGKOK, 11 July 2023: IHG Hotels & Resorts has signed a management contract for the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Bangkok Asok with property developer APK Real Estate Co Ltd Thailand.
Holiday Inn Express & Suites Bangkok Asok will be located on Soi Sukhumvit 23, 500 metres from the Sukhumvit MRT and Asok BTS stations.
A vacant residential condominium, BelAir Mansion, will reopen in early 2025 following its conversion to meet IHG branding. The property will feature 180 rooms, with 15% of the inventory suites with kitchenettes. Other facilities include a lounge and bar, swimming pool, meeting room, gym and a do–t-yourself laundry.
With the latest addition, IHG will have six Holiday Inn Express properties in Thailand, with another 10 in the pipeline.