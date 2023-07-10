IHG signs BelAir condo for a conversion

BANGKOK, 11 July 2023: IHG Hotels & Resorts has signed a management contract for the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Bangkok Asok with property developer APK Real Estate Co Ltd Thailand.

From left to right: Paisit Kaenchan, Natthapatr Jiramaneekul, Kongpat Jiramaneekul, Managing Director APK Real Estate, Suthin Jiramaneekul, President APK Real Estate, Chanprakaisi, Saowarin, Senior Director, Development, Southeast Asia and Korea, IHG, Kate Gerits, Regional General Manager, Thailand, Dilip Ramaiah, Area General Manager (Thailand South), Saudi Khaneng, Senior HR Manager- Thailand.

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Bangkok Asok will be located on Soi Sukhumvit 23, 500 metres from the Sukhumvit MRT and Asok BTS stations.

A vacant residential condominium, BelAir Mansion, will reopen in early 2025 following its conversion to meet IHG branding. The property will feature 180 rooms, with 15% of the inventory suites with kitchenettes. Other facilities include a lounge and bar, swimming pool, meeting room, gym and a do–t-yourself laundry.

With the latest addition, IHG will have six Holiday Inn Express properties in Thailand, with another 10 in the pipeline.