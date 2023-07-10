IndiGo flies Delhi-Baku route

DELHI, 11 July 2023: IndiGo is expanding its international network to include flights from Delhi to Baku in Azerbaijan starting 11 August.

Baku becomes the 30th international destination and 108th destination in the airline’s combined domestic and international networks.

The new four-weekly flights will open business and leisure travel opportunities between India and Azerbaijan. For passionate Formula 1 fans in India, the new flight will be a welcome addition as Baku is on the Formula 1 calendar. The airline will serve Baku on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

“We are delighted to announce the launch of new flights connecting Delhi and Baku, reinvigorating the historical Silk Route connection between these two vibrant cities,” IndiGo head of global sales Vinay Malhotra commented. “This strategic introduction addresses the growing travel demand from India to Azerbaijan, promoting cultural exchanges and fostering stronger bilateral ties.

Baku is the capital of Azerbaijan and the largest city on the Caspian Sea. Its economic significance is evident due to its thriving oil and gas industry. Baku is becoming a popular tourist destination as more airlines serve the capital city. It delivers a mesmerising blend of rich history and modernity, offering a fascinating experience that embraces tradition with its bustling markets, flourishing arts scene, and local cuisine.

Baku’s cultural heritage.

The distinctive Flame Towers, a towering skyscraper trio, dominate the city’s skyline. Also, the historic Maiden Tower stands as a historic stone stronghold in the heart of Baku’s Old Town. The Palace of the Shirvanshahs, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, showcases the meticulous craftsmanship of medieval Azerbaijan.