Icon of the Sea completes trials

SINGAPORE, 11 July 2023: Destined to be the world’s largest cruise ship, Royal Caribbean International’s Icon of the Seas has completed sea trials before it joins the fleet this October ahead of its debut in 2024.

Icon of the Seas, 20 decks high and 365 metres long, will leave port on her maiden cruise to the Caribbean in January 2024 after a second round of sea trials in December.

Photo credit: RCI newsroom. Icon of the Seas leaves Meyer Turku shipyard.



RCI already wears the crown for operating the world’s largest cruise ship. Its ‘Wonder of the Seas’, 18 decks high and 362 metres long, made its inaugural voyage last year.

Built at a shipyard in Turku, Finland, Icon of the Seas’ takes the world title with an impressive lineup of facilities:

40 food and beverage outlets;

Passenger capacity 5,610 (double occupancy);

28 accommodation categories spread out in eight onboard neighbourhoods;

Crew strength 2,350;

The world’s largest waterpark at sea with six water slides and seven pools.