Hotel Indigo Bangkok Thonglor opens 2026

BANGKOK, 4 July 2023: IHG Hotels & Resorts announced Monday the signing of Hotel Indigo Bangkok Thonglor in partnership with Recha Estate Co Ltd.

The 250-room property, scheduled to open in 2026, is part of the continued growth of IHG’s Luxury & Lifestyle estate across the country.

From left to right: Mongkhol Gambir, Managing Director, Recha Estate Co Ltd; Sirianont Srikureja, President and CEO, Recha Estate Co Ltd; Patrick Finn, Vice President, Development, Southeast Asia and Korea, IHG Hotels & Resorts; Saowarin Chanprakaisi, Senior Director, Development, Southeast Asia and Korea, IHG Hotels & Resorts.

IHG has two Hotel Indigo properties in Thailand – in Bangkok and Phuket – and four in the pipeline.

IHG Hotels & Resorts senior director of development Southeast Asia and Korea, Saowarin Chanprakaisi said: “The Hotel Indigo brand has been expanding rapidly and is now strongly established in the region and globally. There are bold plans to expand its global footprint to more than 200 open hotels in the next three years as we introduce it to more guests worldwide.

Recha Estate Co Ltd president and CEO Sirianont Srikureja added: “For our first hotel project, we wanted a brand that will be a perfect fit for Thonglor, which is renowned as a stylish, design-led and upscale lifestyle district”

The 250-room property is located on Bangkok’s Sukhumvit Road and is located close to the Thonglor BTS station.

Across Southeast Asia and Korea, four Hotel Indigo properties have opened, with 11 more in the pipeline. Prime destinations include Kuala Lumpur, Bandung, Ho Chi Minh City and Hoi An.