TTC appoints new TCA president

SINGAPORE, 4 July 2023: The Travel Corporation (TTC) announced Monday an important leadership change in senior management that promotes Anjali Chandra to the president of Travel Corporation Asia (TCA).

In this new role, she will assume responsibility for the TCA brand while maintaining her role as managing director of global groups at The Travel Corporation (TTC).

TTC Tour Brands and TCA managing director Mae Cheah, together with the local sales offices in Singapore, Hong Kong and Taiwan, have been instrumental in growing the TCA business by building strong rapport and trust with the trade over the years. They will continue expanding the markets further and successfully support trade partners alongside Chandra.

Chandra has worked with TTC for 23 years, initially managing the Australian Groups Desk for Insight Vacations for many years before taking over an elevated role supervising global groups based out of London in 2014.

“Anjali has proven that she can rise to the challenge of meeting business needs while balancing market needs. I am sure she will apply her knowledge and expertise in the groups’ space to TCA with the same passion and tenacity,” said TTC Tour Brands chief operating officer Ulla Hefel Böhler. “This leadership update marks the next chapter in TCA’s ability to accelerate its growth strategy and adapt quickly to the unique nature of the competitive needs and cultural aspects of the Asian business, led by strong global and local expertise.”