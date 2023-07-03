HKTB names new Southeast Asia director

HONG KONG, 4 July 2023: The Hong Kong Tourism Board has made senior management changes in Southeast Asia, a region among the top source markets generating leisure visits to Hong Kong.

HKTB confirmed Raymond Chan, regional director of Southeast Asia, has relocated back to Hong Kong to take the post of general manager of events and product development since 1 July 2023.

Martin Gwee has been appointed Director of Southeast Asia to lead the development and implementation of the HKTB’s marketing strategies in Southeast Asian markets.

Hong Kong Tourism Board executive director Dane Cheng expressed confidence in Gwee in his new role, saying: “With his extensive marketing experience, industry connections and keen understanding of the evolving needs and preferences of Southeast Asian travellers, I am certain that Martin will lead the team to drive a speedy recovery in the region by exciting Southeast Asian travellers about Hong Kong as a travel destination.”

Gwee joined the HKTB in 2016 and is currently the marketing director for Southeast Asia, responsible for public relations and consumer marketing in the region.

He has successfully implemented numerous award-winning PR and marketing campaigns in his current role. His efforts have significantly strengthened the competitiveness and visibility of Hong Kong as a leading travel destination for Southeast Asian travellers.