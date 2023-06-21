Skytrax’s top award goes to SQ

SINGAPORE, 22 June 2023: Singapore Airlines has been named World’s Best Airline in the 2023 Skytrax World Airline Awards for the fifth time.

SIA took the top spot in four categories at this year’s Skytrax awards, including Best First Class Airline, Best First Class Comfort Amenities, and Best Airline in Asia.

SIA’s low-cost subsidiary Scoot was also named Best Long Haul Low-cost Airline and ranked second in the World’s Best Low-cost Airlines category.

The Skytrax awards are based on surveys of over 20 million travellers across over 100 nationalities, who rated over 325 airlines between September 2022 and May 2023.

Singapore Airlines, chief executive officer Goh Choon Phong received the World’s Best Airline award in Paris on Tuesday, 20 June.

“We are very grateful to our customers for their enduring loyalty to and affection for Singapore Airlines. During the pandemic, their support and encouragement gave us the strength and determination to overcome the unprecedented challenges,” said Goh. “Today, as we recover from the pandemic, we are firmly committed to innovating and investing in industry-leading products and services and ensuring that SIA continues to offer our customers a world-class travel experience.”

(Source: SIA Group)