Khiri wins two awards

BANGKOK, 22 JUNE 2023: Khiri Travel has won “Best Sustainable Tourism Company – Thailand” and “Best Destination Management Company – Thailand” at the 2023 International Travel Awards held in Dubai 17 June.

Award organisers, UAE-based Golden Tree, said: “Khiri Travel has shown itself as a brilliant representative of excellent services in the global tourism industry.”

Willem Niemeijer, CEO and founder of award-winning Khiri Travel.

Over a hundred thousand international travellers and tourism industry professionals vote to select the winners across all categories each year.

Acknowledging the two awards, Khiri Travel CEO and founder Willem Niemeijer said: “Two international travel awards in one evening is a testament to over three decades of innovation and commitment to responsible tourism.”

He added: “While Thailand is Khiri’s biggest destination, we apply the same commitment to discovery and high-quality, sustainable travel in all the eight Asian destinations where we operate.”

In May, Khiri Travel celebrated its 30th anniversary, growing from a start-up in a Bangkok shophouse in 1993 to one of Asia’s leading destination management companies three decades later.

Khiri Travel has tour operations in Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam, Indonesia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

Earlier this month, Khiri Travel was lauded by readers of Travel+Leisure Southeast Asia as one of the top five tour operators in the region.

Khiri Travel’s charitable arm, Khiri Reach, has been shortlisted in the Travel Marketing Awards held in London on 3 July.