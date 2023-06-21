Rediscover Japan from a historic Gassho home

BANGKOK, 22 June 2023: This summer, Airbnb offers guests an opportunity to experience Japan’s Gokayama World Heritage Site with a stay at a historic Gassho home in the village of Suganumaon on the shores of the Sho River.

With support from Nanto City, the Nakashima family – fifth-generation locals – are listing their centuries-old, thatched-roof house on the Airbnb platform to enable guests to explore Suganuma village in an incredibly authentic way.

Airbnb Gassho – House Exterior – Credit Satoshi Nagare.

Following three years of travel restrictions, lockdowns and isolation, locals and travellers seek connection with the world around them. In a recent survey, over 60% of respondents said they felt travelling on Airbnb provided a closer connection to the local culture than staying in a hotel or resort.

Often regarded as a “hidden village” without tourist accommodation (typically, only residents are permitted to enter after dusk), Suganuma is a cultural time capsule. This unique Airbnb stay offers guests the opportunity to experience the village in a way that upholds its traditions and preserves its heritage for generations to come.

The village’s nine Gassho-zukuri style farmhouses, like the Nakashimas’ family home, are particular to the region, with their pitched, thatched roof structures enabling these homes to withstand heavy winter snowfall and the test of time. The thatching technique is a local tradition that requires a lot of time and effort, so locals work together based on the system of yui, the spirit of mutual support, in which Suganuma and its preservation are rooted.

A beautiful example of living in harmony with nature, Suganuma is a feast for the eyes and the soul. The Nakashima family are proud to invite one group of two guests* to see their peaceful valley for themselves for a two-night stay from 17 to 19 July 2023 for How to book

Those interested in exploring one of Japan’s hidden gems, like a local, can request to book this stay beginning Friday, 30 June at 0900 JST (0700 ICT) at airbnb.com/gassho.