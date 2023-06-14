Melaka hosts ASEAN tourism meetings

AYER KEROH, Malaysia, 15 June 2023: Tourism Malaysia has successfully organised the ASEAN Tourism Crisis Communication (ATCC) Forum and the 3rd ASEAN Crisis Communication Team (ATCCT) Special Meeting from 12 to 14 June 2023.

And for the first time, Ayer Keroh, Melaka, was chosen to host this ASEAN programme. Around 50 delegates from national tourism organisations (NTOs) across ASEAN countries attended the forum that aimed to identify the best communication methods and strategies to overcome crises such as the Covid-19 pandemic.

Representatives from ASEAN non-member states such as China, Japan, India, South Korea, Russia and Timor Leste were invited to participate in the ATCC Forum.

With the cooperation and support from the YAB Chief Minister of Melaka, the Melaka State Tourism Exco as well as Tourism Melaka, the forum was also attended by The National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), National Security Council (MKN), Information Department, Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Communications and Multimedia Malaysia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and several other Malaysian government agencies.

The forum, which lasted for two days, highlighted the sharing of experiences and areas of improvement that need to be given greater attention within the ASEAN region to ensure that stakeholders in the tourism industry and support components for this industry react precisely and accurately during crises.

Following that event, the 3rd Special Meeting was held for only ASEAN Member States to discuss the roles and responsibilities of ATCCT further and to deliberate regarding the revision of the ASEAN Tourism Crisis Communication Manual, which was last updated in 2018.

Tourism Malaysia also organised a dinner on 12 June 2023 to welcome all delegations. It was hosted by YBhg. Dato’ Dr Ammar Abd. Ghapar, Director General of Tourism Malaysia, and other special guests from the Melaka State Government.

In support of Visit Melaka Year 2024, the AMS delegates were also taken to visit various tourist attractions such as Melaka Heritage Trail around the historical sites in Bandar Hilir, Kampung Morten, Melaka River Cruise, and the newly revamped Mini Malaysia Park, now known as Malaysia Heritage Studios.