Regent Seven Seas Cruises plots 2025-2026 voyages

SINGAPORE, 15 June 2023: Regent Seven Seas Cruises announced its 2025-2026 Voyage Collection earlier this week, showcasing new itineraries and 29 maiden ports of call, with reservations opening for sale on 22 June 2023.

The cruise line will offer 164 new itineraries. Voyages will span the globe – from established favourites such as Alaska, the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, and Northern Europe to the enchantment of South America and close-to-home destinations including Australia and New Zealand, Asia, and the South Pacific.

The 2025-2026 Voyage Collection features sailings ranging from seven nights to the epic 154-night 2026 World Cruise and five Grand Voyages. Adding to the destination immersion are 124 overnight stays across the Collection in highly sought-after ports of call, such as Istanbul, Turkey; Bangkok, Thailand; and Luxor (Safaga), Egypt.

Ships sailing Asia: 2025-2026 Voyage Collection

Seven Seas Explorer

Seven Seas Explorer will arrive in Tokyo, Japan, in October 2025 for three roundtrip before making her way to Australia and New Zealand, visiting Southeast Asia’s popular ports of call along the way, such as Shanghai, China; Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; Bangkok, Thailand; and Jakarta, Indonesia.

On 12 January 2026, Seven Seas Explorer embarks on the 61-night Grand Asia Exploration. The journey begins in Auckland, New Zealand and ends in Tokyo, Japan, exploring a range of destinations, including three new ports of call in Australia. Additional itinerary highlights include overnight stays in Bangkok, Thailand; Osaka, Japan; and Shanghai, China, and visits to Cambodia, the Philippines, Taiwan, and South Korea. Ending 14 March, the Grand Asia Exploration can be enjoyed as four sailings of between 14 and 18 nights.

Seven Seas Explorer sails four more increasingly popular Tokyo roundtrips in March and April 2026, heading back to Vancouver, Canada, on a 17-night voyage starting 3 May 2026.

Seven Seas Mariner

During the 2025-2026 Voyage Collection, Seven Sea Mariner offers two Grand Voyages, plus the 2026 World Cruise.

On 10 January 2026, Seven Seas Mariner will embark on The Sense of Adventure – Regent’s 2026 World Cruise. The 154-night round trip to Miami will cover 39,911 nautical miles and 41 countries across six continents, with 77 ports of call and 16 overnight stays. Highlights include access to 47 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, over 420 included shore excursions, and ports of call in some of the world’s most desirable locales: Papeete, Tahiti; Bali (Benoa), Indonesia; Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; Nosy Be, Madagascar; and Hamilton, Bermuda.

Seven Seas Navigator

In December 2025, Seven Seas Navigator will explore the Indian sub-continent, Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand. From 22 February 2026, she will make two roundtrip cruises to Papeete, French Polynesia, including overnight stays on Bora Bora. The roundtrip sailings are sandwiched between open-jaw itineraries to and from Papeete and Auckland, New Zealand, which also visit Fiji and Samoa island nations.

The ship closes out her 2025-2026 Voyage Collection, spending April and May returning to the Mediterranean, with four sailings of between 14 and 20 nights, to Australia, New Zealand, Asia and the Middle East.