Hotel JAL City makes its debut in Bangkok

TOKYO Japan, 15 June 2023: Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co Ltd, a subsidiary of Hotel Okura Co Ltd, confirmed this week that Hotel JAL City Bangkok would open on 3 July following a three-year delay.

The property was scheduled to open in May 2020, a plan hindered by the Covid-19 pandemic and extended travel lockdowns. Recognising travel demand is recovering, and Japanese travellers are once more visiting Thailand, the hotel’s management will open for reservations starting 16 June.

From left to right: Grand Tower Enterprise Co Ltd Board of Director Committee, Hudsadin Eamsherangkul / Grand Tower Enterprise Co Ltd Managing Director, Pattama Yoshimura / Grand Tower Enterprise Co Ltd Board of Director Committee; Wisit Eamsherangkul / Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co Ltd President and Representative Director, Kikuhiko Okura / Grand Tower Enterprise Co Ltd Board of Director Committee, Pipat Eamsherangkoon / Hotel Nikko Bangkok and Hotel JAL City Bangkok General Manager Tadashi Kitahara.

Earlier this week, Kikuhiko Okura, president of Okura Nikko Hotel Management, the hotel operator, and Wisit Eamsherangkul, director of the Board Committee, Grand Tower Enterprise, the hotel owner, announced the reopening plans and the opening date.

Hotel JAL City Bangkok is adjacent to Hotel Nikko Bangkok, which opened in January 2019. Thonglor BTS Skytrain station is just a three-minute walk away.

Thonglor is an area extending north and south from Soi Sukhumvit 55, commonly known as Thonglor Road, in the Wattana district of central Bangkok.

The Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre and Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, along with multinational restaurants, bars, community malls and international hospitals, are located nearby, making it a prime location for business and leisure.

The 16-floor Hotel JAL City Bangkok comprises 324 rooms, a 148-seat restaurant and three meeting rooms (232 sqm, 75 sqm & 23 sqm).

About Hotel Okura Co Ltd

Hotel Okura Co Ltd, founded in 1958, opened its flagship Hotel Okura Tokyo in 1962 as a first-class hotel that quickly became renowned worldwide for blending traditional Japanese beauty with the best in accommodation, cuisine and service. It closed its doors in August 2015 and, after a four-year remake, reopened as The Okura Tokyo in September 2019.