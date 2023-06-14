CX sets fares for Christchurch relaunch

HONG KONG, 15 June 2023: Cathay Pacific resumes its seasonal direct flight from Hong Kong to Christchurch this December after the flight paused on 28 February 2020 during the initial Covid-19 pandemic outbreak.

First reported by Christchurch City Council Newsline, the airline will initially serve the route Hong Kong – Christchurch with three weekly flights scheduled from 16 December 2023 to 29 February 2024. Flights will depart Hong Kong on Monday, Thursday and Sunday.

Photo credit: Cathay Pacific. Christchurch bound this December.

Ticket sales for the service are already open on the Cathay Pacific website https://www.cathaypacific.com/cx/en_NZ.html. Fares start at HKD23,022 one-way. The direct flight of around 11 hours and 15 minutes will be operated by the airline’s A350-900 aircraft configured with three cabin categories economy, premium economy, and business class.

CX123 will depart Hong Kong at 2105 and arrive in Christchurch at 1320 on the following day. The return flight will depart Christchurch at 1450 and arrive in Hong Kong at 2120.

Photo Credit: Cathay Pacific. Christchurch is back in the CX network.

The City Council’s Newsline quoted Cathay Pacific’s acting regional head of Southwest Pacific, Sandeep Pillay, saying it was great news for those in the region and the airline.

“Cathay Pacific has been flying to New Zealand for 40 years, and we are proud to return to Christchurch. Resuming our non-stop Christchurch to Hong Kong service is a significant milestone in rebuilding Cathay Pacific’s connectivity,” said Pillay.

Cathay Pacific already flies to Auckland, New Zealand, three times weekly on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, departing Hong Kong at 2110 and arriving in Auckland at 1155 the following morning.

(Source Newsline https://newsline.ccc.govt.nz/)