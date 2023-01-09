Rebranding of Mae Ping takes shape

SINGAPORE, 10 January 2023: InterContinental Chiang Mai Mae Ping hotel has named Peter Pottinga its general manager for the soon-to-be-opened property.

He will oversee all aspects of the hotel’s pre-opening and opening phases following an extensive remake of the property located in the centre of Chiang Mai.

A native of Holland, Pottinga began his career in hospitality in 1997 with Des Indes InterContinental. Before taking the helm of InterContinental Chiang Mai Mae Ping, he held general manager positions with Holiday Inn London Heathrow Ariel, Crowne Plaza Bratislava, Crowne Plaza Hotel & Suites Landmark Shenzhen, Harbour Grand Kowloon, and InterContinental Budapest.