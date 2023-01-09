Accor expands brands Bali

BALI, 9 January 2023: Accor group has opened its first Grand Mercure property on Bali, located 100 metres from the beach in Bali’s Seminyak district.

Surrounded by boutiques, cafés, contemporary galleries, bars and stylish restaurants, guests at the 269-room property can wind down on Mesari Beach, also known as Double Six Beach, or they can visit Seminyak Street to soak up the upbeat vibe of the entertainment and shopping district.

Grand Mercure Bali Seminyak is easily accessible, just a 25-minute drive from Bali’s main gateway, Ngurah Rai International Airport.

Accor named Alessandro Migliore as the general manager of Grand Mercure Bali Seminyak.

Visitors can discover Bali with a special offer of IDR1.679.480, net per night, in a deluxe room inclusive of daily breakfast for two, for stays now until 31 March 2023.