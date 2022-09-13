New partnership emerges in attractions space

SINGAPORE, 14 September 2022: Tiqets, an online platform for cultural and leisure experiences in Europe and North America and Klook, a travel and leisure e-commerce platform in the Asia Pacific, announced this week a partnership to connect their supply channels.

Key takeaways

● Two of the biggest players in the OTA space have joined forces to offer travellers worldwide museum and attraction-related experiences

● This strategic partnership will give Klook’s and Tiqets’ suppliers greater visibility and exposure in each company’s key markets.

Through the new partnership, Klook and Tiquets’ customers can now use both platforms to seamlessly book an expanded range of museums, while tour operators can increase their reach. Consumers can easily book thousands of sightseeing experiences wherever they travel.

“We are thrilled to partner with Klook, one of the most impressive OTAs in the industry. Through this partnership, our network of more than 4,000 of the best museums, attractions and tour operators that provide guided tours at these museums will benefit from greater visibility in the APAC market…Tiqets will benefit from a new supply that Klook already has connected,” says Tiqets president & founder Luuc Elzinga.

As the travel industry enters its rebound phase after a gruelling, two-year global pandemic, both companies are making a comeback. Over the summer months, Tiqets saw a 220% surge in bookings in Europe and the UK alone. Klook has seen outbound bookings grow 11 times in the same period compared to earlier in the year, signalling that the travel bug is stronger than ever.

“This partnership with Tiqets opens new doors for both groups of customers to enjoy seamless access to the widest selection of attractions and experiences across the Asia Pacific and Europe,” said Klook chief commercial officer Wilfred Fan.

“Klook has gone from strength to strength during the pandemic, and we’ve quadrupled the number of activities on our platform over the last two years in anticipation of travel recovery. We will continue working closely with our merchants to accelerate their recovery and reach more customers worldwide.”

About Tiqets

Since its start in 2014, the company has connected travellers to museums and attractions with instant, last-minute and mobile tickets. Tiqets works with top museums and attractions worldwide.

The company is headquartered in Amsterdam and now employs more than 200 people worldwide, including in Amsterdam (HQ) as well as Seattle, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, London, Copenhagen, Paris, Barcelona, Rome, and Bangkok.

About Klook

Klook is a travel and leisure e-commerce platform for experiences and services worldwide. Founded in 2014, the company’s website and app allow travellers to book attractions, tours, local transportation and stays. Its portfolio extends to 490,000 activities in over 1,000 destinations.