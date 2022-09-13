SINGAPORE, 14 September 2022: G Adventures is welcoming its ‘little red ship’ – G Expedition – back to the water with up to 20% savings for travellers who book a trip during the upcoming 2022 / 2023 Antarctica season.

Two and half years since the global pandemic forced the ship out of service, it is now back taking bookings for the upcoming season. Booking dates are open through to 2024 for the Antarctica cruises.

Images: G Adventures

Travellers can save up to 20% on this season’s expedition trips when booked before 29 September 2022 for travel between 22 October 2022 and 13 March 2023.

The ship’s programme is designed to teach travellers the importance of environmental protection while at the same time introducing them to the beauty of Antarctica’s landscape and fascinating wildlife.

While onboard G Expedition in Antarctica, travellers participate in the ship’s long-standing citizen science projects and onboard education programme to help them make the most of their Antarctica expedition.

The onboard education programme includes lectures on the conservation of birds, marine mammals, marine wildlife and ecosystems – as well as global climate change and its impact on the world delivered by the ship’s“Scientists in Residence”, who facilitate the talks.

The latest cruise themes

Antarctica Classic – Passing huge icebergs in the flat calm of a polar morning will reshape the way you look at your world. Encounter huge whales, enormous rookeries of penguins, and stunning landscapes few have ever witnessed. This 11-day expedition will introduce you to the magic of the South Shetland Islands and the Antarctic Peninsula.

Antarctica Classic In-Depth – This 13-day expedition introduces you to the magic of the South Shetland Islands and the Antarctica Peninsula but adds on two additional days. Part of the reward of arriving in Antarctica is the challenge of negotiating the Drake Passage. G Expedition will take you there safely, where you encounter leopard seals lazing on ice floes and immense rookeries of penguins surrounded by towering glaciers.

