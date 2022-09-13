Thailand’s events make a comeback

BANGKOK, 13 September 2022: Thailand’s meetings and incentives business shows positive recovery signs as the country registers 68,700 event visitors from April to June 2022.

Photo Credit: TCEB) Bangkok still Thailand’s top events destination.

Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) presented the figures last week, saying that another 4,143 event visitors should travel to Thailand during September based on the bureau’s support schemes. An estimated 30,700 event visitors based on 87 leads that TCEB is tracking should enter the country from October to December. It means Thailand’s meetings and incentives travel haul for the year could reach 100,000. The largest group to date has been the 2022 Unicity Global Leadership & Innovation Conference hosted in August, with 10,000 attendees from 50 countries.

The top three destinations for hosting meetings and incentives are Bangkok, Phuket, and Pattaya. Other destinations popular with planners are Hua Hin, Krabi, and Khao Lak.