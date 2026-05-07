Oceania ends non-commissionable cruise fares

SINGAPORE, 8 May 2026: Oceania Cruises, a leading culinary and destination‑focused cruise line, has announced it will eliminate non‑commissionable cruise fares (NCF) on all newly launched sailings.

The decision expands earning opportunities for travel advisors and reinforces the brand’s long‑standing commitment to being a trusted, long‑term partner to the travel agency community.

Photo credit: Oceania Cruises. Sales open for inaugural voyages 2027/2028 on Oceania Aurelia.

Effective with the launch of new itineraries, covering the 2028 Summer and 2028-2029 Winter seasons and 2028 and 2029 Around the World voyages, published commission rates will apply to the full commissionable cruise fare.

Travel advisors will earn more commission on every booking, while guest‑facing pricing and overall value remain unchanged. New-season launches are set to open for sale from May to June this year.

“Travel advisors are central to Oceania Cruises’ growth strategy—today and long into the future,” said Oceania Cruises Chief Sales Officer Nathan Hickman. “Eliminating the non‑commissionable cruise fare increases advisor earning potential on every booking and reflects our commitment to building the most advisor‑centric commercial model in luxury cruising.”

By removing NCFs entirely on newly launched sailings, the company is simplifying advisor compensation, improving earnings transparency, and reinforcing its position as the partner of choice for travel advisors worldwide.

This strategic shift comes as Oceania Cruises enters its next phase of growth, including the recent announcement of an order for the fifth ship in its Sonata‑class fleet. As capacity expands and long‑term demand grows, the company continues to invest in travel advisors as the cornerstone of its commercial strategy.

(Source: Oceania Cruises)