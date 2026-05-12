TripWorks takes top tour platform title

NEW YORK, 13 May 2026: TripWorks, the first AI and BI‑powered booking and operations platform built specifically for tour and activity operators, has announced that it has been named Travel Tour Platform of the Year in the 2026 TravelTech Breakthrough Awards.

The annual programme recognises the most innovative companies, products and services shaping the future of travel technology, with thousands of nominations submitted from around the world.

TripWorks’ CEO and founder, Aaron Fessler

TripWorks was selected for its operator‑built design, enterprise‑grade infrastructure, and its unique combination of AI automation and business intelligence that helps operators grow revenue, streamline operations and deliver exceptional guest experiences. The platform’s hybrid AI model supports everything from dynamic pricing and automated communications to real‑time reporting and operational workflows.

“We built TripWorks to give operators the kind of technology advantage that has historically only been available to the largest travel brands,” said Aaron Fessler, Founder and CEO of TripWorks. “Being recognised by the TravelTech Breakthrough Awards is a meaningful validation of our approach, and of the operators who have trusted us to power their growth.”

The TravelTech Breakthrough Awards are part of the Tech Breakthrough organisation, which evaluates innovation across the most competitive areas of technology, including IoT, AI, cybersecurity, fintech, digital health and mobile. Winners are selected based on innovation, performance, ease of use, functionality, and overall impact on the travel and hospitality ecosystem.

TripWorks’ recognition places it alongside leading global travel brands honoured across other categories this year, including Airbnb, Booking.com, Expedia Group, SAP Concur and Mews.

About TripWorks

Founded in 2019, TripWorks is an AI-driven, enterprise-grade booking, automation, and business intelligence platform for tour, activity, attractions, and experience operators.