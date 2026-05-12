GFOB embarks on leadership transition

SINGAPORE, 13 May 2026: Globus family of brands (GFOB) has announced the planned leadership transition of its current managing director for Asia Pacific, Chris Hall, to a newly created advisory role, reflecting its ongoing investment in long-term growth in the APAC region.

After more than a year of leading the tour and river cruise operator, Chris Hall will transition from the role of Managing Director, APAC to Chairman and Strategic Advisor with the organisation. This role will commence on 15 July 2026.

Since joining GFOB in March 2025, Hall has steered a new APAC region strategy which has seen a refresh of its product, pricing and marketing approach. Aiming to deliver even sharper travel packages, he led the introduction of ‘Fly-free’ and flight-inclusive deals across Avalon Waterways and Globus.

Chris Hall

During his tenure as Managing Director, Hall increased industry training initiatives, delivering the first-ever advisor charter training and launching the ‘Travel Deals you can Trust’ campaign, which highlighted Cosmos’ value-driven tour offering.

GFOB President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Nisbet applauded Hall’s contributions to the company to date.

“Chris has shown great leadership of the APAC region over the past twelve months, bringing a laser sharp focus to our product offering and pricing in the market and ensuring Globus, Avalon and Cosmos brands are set up for future growth,” Nisbet said.

“The APAC region holds great potential for our brands, so we are investing in the team to create the Chairman and Strategic Advisor role while also appointing a new Managing Director to continue with the execution of the refreshed strategy.”

Hall says that, in addition to fulfilling director duties in his new role, he will continue to hone GFOB’s strategic approach in the region and will play a key role in supporting the new managing director and leadership team in achieving the company’s set objectives.

“At GFOB, we’ve evolved significantly over the past 12 months, working to sharpen our offering and go to market with an even more competitive product,” Hall said.

GFOB is currently accepting expressions of interest for the Managing Director, Asia Pacific role.

(Source: GFOB)