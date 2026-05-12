Across the Table: Shared Meals

SINGAPORE, 13 May 2026: Returning for its third edition, Marriott International’s Luxury Dining Series invites guests to rediscover the quiet power of gathering — where a shared meal becomes a moment of connection, and time slows to the pace of conversation.

Unfolding across Asia Pacific, the 2026 Luxury Dining Series brings together celebrated culinary voices and evocative settings to create spaces where culture, creativity and human connection converge.

Photo credit: Marriott International.

2026 series locations

JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort & Spa.

Naka Island, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Phuket.

St Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort.

Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve.

The Ritz-Carlton, Kyoto.

A trip across Japan on Luminara, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht.

Exclusive stay packages will be available across the six destinations, inviting guests to experience Across the Table beyond the dining room.

Series schedule

Vietnam: 5 to 9 August — JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort & Spa.

Thailand: 12 to 16 August — The Naka Island, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Phuket.

Maldives: 25 to 30 August — The St Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort.

Indonesia: 9 to 13 September — Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve.

Japan: 23 to 27 September — The Ritz-Carlton, Kyoto.

Japan: 9 to 18 October — Luminara, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.

(Source: Marriott International)