Bangkok, Thailand, 15 May 2026: A new chapter in ultra-luxury travel is preparing to make waves across the Mediterranean as the Orient Express Corinthian, officially recognised as the world’s largest sailing yacht, prepares for its maiden voyages beginning in May 2026.

Created through a landmark partnership between luxury powerhouse LVMH and global hospitality leader Accor, the spectacular new vessel represents one of the most ambitious and glamorous hospitality projects launched in recent years.

Blending the romance and prestige of the legendary Orient Express brand with cutting-edge naval engineering, refined design and exceptional gastronomy.

Take my tour of the luxurious Orient Express Corinthian – the world’s largest sailing yacht (collage /ajwood).

The Orient Express Corinthian is being positioned as a floating sanctuary of elegance and exclusivity for a new generation of affluent travellers.

At an extraordinary 220 metres in length and weighing 16,000 metric tons, the Corinthian dramatically redefines luxury ocean travel. The vessel accommodates just 110 guests in 54 ultra-luxury suites, including six exceptional penthouse residences, ensuring a highly personalised, intimate onboard experience rarely found at sea.

Interiors reflect a refined blend of Art Deco sophistication and contemporary French luxury, with private butler service adding another layer of exclusivity.

Designed to capture the timeless glamour associated with the golden age of travel.

Orient Express executives describe the Corinthian not as a cruise ship, but as an entirely new category of “ultra-luxury experiential travel,” positioned somewhere between a private superyacht and a six-star boutique hotel.

The maiden itineraries will explore some of the Mediterranean’s most enchanting destinations before the vessel later transitions to Caribbean voyages.

One of the defining features of the Corinthian is its revolutionary sailing technology.

The yacht features three enormous “Solid Sails,” each measuring approximately 1,500 square metres. Constructed using carbon fibre reinforced glass panels rather than traditional woven sailcloth, the innovative sail system was developed after conventional sailmakers reportedly abandoned the concept due to the immense engineering challenges involved.

Engineers at Chantiers de l’Atlantique ultimately succeeded in creating a patented solution that combines advanced sustainability with remarkable open-sea performance.

The vessel’s sleek hull design and towering sail structure create one of the most striking silhouettes ever seen in modern maritime travel.

Sustainability also sits at the heart of the project. The yacht combines wind propulsion with advanced hybrid technologies and future-ready engineering to significantly reduce its environmental impact while maintaining exceptional luxury standards.

The onboard lifestyle offering is equally extraordinary. Guests will have access to five restaurants, private dining venues, eight bars and lounges, a marina, swimming pools, a cabaret-style entertainment venue, a recording studio and an exclusive Guerlain spa.

The culinary programme will be overseen by legendary French chef Yannick Alléno, holder of an extraordinary 18 Michelin stars across his global restaurant empire. His signature venue, “La Table de l’Orient Express,” is expected to become one of the most exclusive dining experiences at sea.

Each restaurant aboard the vessel will feature its own distinct culinary identity inspired by the Mediterranean and Caribbean regions visited during the voyages.

Industry analysts believe the launch of the Corinthian may fundamentally reshape the future of luxury travel by merging the privacy and intimacy of yacht culture with the service standards of the world’s finest luxury hotels.

The Orient Express brand itself continues to expand far beyond its historic rail heritage, evolving into a complete luxury hospitality universe spanning iconic trains, hotels and now revolutionary sailing yachts.

A second vessel, the Orient Express Olympian, is already scheduled to follow in 2027.

For the global luxury travel industry, the launch of Orient Express Corinthian signals far more than the arrival of another high-end ship. It represents the rebirth of glamorous ocean travel, combining timeless elegance, visionary engineering and highly personalised experiences for travellers seeking the very best the world has to offer.

Vessel highlights

• World’s largest sailing yacht

• Maiden voyages begin May 2026

• 220 metres / 721 feet in length

• 16,000 metric tons

• Three revolutionary “Solid Sails”

• 1,500 square metres of sail area per mast

• 54 luxury suites

• Six penthouse residences

• Maximum capacity of just 110 guests

• Five restaurants and multiple private dining venues

• Culinary programme by 18 Michelin-star chef Yannick Alléno

• Mediterranean and Caribbean itineraries

• Advanced hybrid and wind-powered technology

• Built in France by Chantiers de l’Atlantique



About the Author

Andrew J Wood is a Bangkok-based media executive, travel writer and former hotel executive specialising in Asian tourism. A resident of Thailand since 1991, he brings over four decades of international hospitality experience, including senior roles with leading hotel groups such as Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts, Minor Hotels and the Royal Cliff Hotels Group. A former Director of Skål International, he also served as President of Skål Asia and National President of Skål Thailand, and twice as President of Skål International Bangkok. He writes widely on tourism and aviation trends across Asia.