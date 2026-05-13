Indonesia’s luxury hotel sector recovers

JAKARTA, 14 May 2026: Indonesia’s luxury hotel sector has returned to pre-pandemic occupancy levels, outpacing all other hotel classes and signalling renewed strength in premium travel demand as the country’s tourism industry moves into its next phase of growth.

The recovery, alongside rising branded residence momentum in Bali, took centre stage at the inaugural Indonesia Tourism Xchange 2026 (ITX 2026), held on Tuesday at The Langham, Jakarta, in front of an audience of more than 400 industry leaders from hospitality, tourism, investment, data, sustainability and branded real estate.

From left to right: David Johnson, CEO – Delivering Asia; Matt Gebbie, Director – Pacific Asia, Horwath HTL; Edward Kusma, Director – Harmoni Bali; Sherona Shng, Regional Vice President – Operations, Asia, Langham Hospitality Group; Bill Barnett, Managing Director, C9 Hotelworks; Jesper Palmqvist, Regional Vice President – Asia Pacific, STR.

As host venue and partner, The Langham, Jakarta provided the setting for the inaugural forum, placing the discussion within one of the capital’s leading luxury hospitality addresses and connecting the event to wider conversations around premium travel, mixed-use development and branded hospitality.

“Luxury travellers coming to Indonesia are not looking for replicas of global hotels,” said Langham Hospitality Group Regional Vice President – Operations, Asia, Sherona Shng. “They are seeking meaning, context, and a sense of place. The brands that succeed here will be those that understand Indonesia’s cultural complexity and deliver experiences that feel deeply personal, not standardised.”

According to STR, the hotel analytics division of CoStar Group, luxury hotel occupancy in Indonesia for the 12 months ending March 2026 has returned to pre-pandemic levels, outperforming all other hotel classes, which remain 5.5 percentage points below their previous highs. Indonesia’s hotel rates have also risen by more than 40% since 2019, supported by market maturation and new high-end hotel supply.

The data points to a more confident outlook for premium hospitality in Indonesia. Building on this, luxury hotels have led average daily rate growth since 2023, while Bali’s luxury segment continues to record strong rate growth, driven by international demand and a diverse set of source markets.

Indonesia’s luxury hotel occupancy returned to pre-pandemic levels for the 12 months ending March 2026, outpacing other hotel classes and underlining the resilience of high-end travel demand. Source: STR / CoStar.

Alongside the luxury travel rebound, ITX 2026 also spotlighted the rise of branded residences in Bali. According to C9 Hotelworks research, Asia’s branded residences pipeline has reached IDR707 trillion (about USD40 billion) across 50,025 units, representing 30.3% year-on-year growth. Indonesia accounts for IDR24.7 trillion, or about USD1.4 billion, across 1,145 launched units, highlighting the country’s regional importance.

Bali has emerged as one of Indonesia’s key branded residence markets, accounting for 25% of the country’s branded residence market value. The island now has more than 70 active hospitality-managed developments, with branded residences accounting for around 10% of active supply. Canggu/Berawa is the largest cluster, with 1,703 units across 25 properties, followed by Uluwatu, Seseh/Pererenan/Nyany, Seminyak and Sanur.

Organised by Horwath HTL, C9 Hotelworks, STR, QUO Global, Greenview and Delivering Asia, in partnership with Langham Hospitality Group, ITX 2026 is a new annual platform for market intelligence, industry dialogue and commercial connections across Indonesia’s tourism and hospitality sectors. The event is supported by the Indonesian Hotel & Restaurant Association (PHRI), the Jakarta Hotels Association (JHA), and the Bali Hotels Association (BHA).

Under the theme “Reimagining Journeys”, ITX 2026 addressed how Indonesia’s tourism sector is evolving in response to luxury demand, hotel performance, branded residences, investment trends, design, technology and sustainability.

Branded residences have grown rapidly across Asia, with Bali now accounting for 25% of Indonesia’s branded residences market value. (Source: C9 Hotelworks Market Research, 2026).

The ITX 2026 programme opened with a session on Indonesia’s investment climate and 2026 outlook, led by Bower Group Asia Indonesia Managing Director Douglas E Ramage.

The forum covered key forces shaping the sector, including luxury hospitality, hotel performance trends, technology, branded residences, leadership, culturally grounded design, ownership strategy and sustainability.

“Indonesia’s opportunity is not simply growth. It is smart growth,” said Horwath HTL Director – Pacific Asia Matt Gebbie. “Luxury hotels, in particular, face higher expectations on performance, capital returns and differentiation. Understanding which destinations, segments and concepts will truly perform in 2026 and beyond is now critical for investors and operators alike.”

Branded residences were examined in a dedicated session moderated by C9 Hotelworks Managing Director, Bill Barnett, featuring speakers from Harmoni Bali, Marriott International and Langham Hospitality Group.

“Branded residences are no longer a secondary product in Indonesia. They are becoming a primary driver of luxury real estate demand,” said Barnett. “What makes Indonesia compelling is the combination of brand trust, destination appeal and lifestyle aspiration. The challenge is aligning those elements in markets that are diverse, fragmented and culturally nuanced.”

About Indonesia Tourism Xchange 2026

Indonesia Tourism Xchange 2026 is a new annual industry platform that connects senior leaders and decision-makers across Indonesia’s tourism, hospitality, and destination development sectors. The inaugural edition took place on 12 May 2026 at The Langham, Jakarta, bringing together market intelligence, industry insight and commercial networking across hospitality, investment, sustainability, technology, branding, design and branded real estate.

Organisers

ITX 2026 is organised by Horwath HTL, C9 Hotelworks, STR, QUO Global, Greenview and Delivering Asia, in partnership with Langham Hospitality Group. The event was further supported by the Indonesian Hotel & Restaurant Association (PHRI), Jakarta Hotels Association (JHA), and Bali Hotels Association (BHA). Media partners: Kompas ID, TDM and National Geography Indonesia.

(Source: Delivering Asia)