BANGKOK, 15 May 2026: BWH Hotels, the global hospitality enterprise comprised of WorldHotels, Best WesternHotels & Resorts and SureStayHotels, announces the opening of Aiden Surawong Bangkok, a stylish new boutique hotel nestled in a culture-rich part of Thailand’s capital city. This milestone marks the debut of the edgy, design-led Aiden brand in Southeast Asia.

Aiden is a collection of contemporary hotels that capture the essence of their destination. Situated on Surawong Road, Aiden Surawong Bangkok lets guests discover an historic urban area which has evolved into a thriving heritage district where culture, creativity and commerce converge. The century-old Neilson Hays Library, the Bangkok Folk Museum, and the flagship store of Jim Thompson, the iconic silk merchant, are all located along the same street as the hotel. Neighbouring Silom, with its vibrant night market, Yaowarat, Bangkok’s Chinatown and street food haven, and the Bang Rak riverside district are also just a short commute away. Sala Daeng BTS skytrain station and Sam Yan MRT subway station put the entire city within easy reach.

Aiden Surawong Bangkok pays homage to the area’s heritage and evolution. The hotel has been transformed from a former jewellery workshop, and its interiors sparkle with the imagery of precious gemstones. Evoking the spirit of the 1920s, travellers are immersed in the glamour of old Hollywood, with a Gatsby-like Art Deco design, connected social areas, and plenty of Instagrammable spaces.

“The debut of Aiden in Thailand and Southeast Asia demonstrates our commitment to meeting the needs of a new generation of savvy travellers. They are seeking more than a gateway; they are looking for connection and lifestyle in dynamic destinations—it’s about meaningful moments in local neighbourhoods. With its blend of historical charm and modern creativity, Bangkok is the perfect place to introduce Aiden to the region. I am confident that our discerning guests, including our Best Western Rewards® members, will be inspired by the hotel’s striking design, social vibe, seamless connectivity, and intuitive amenities,” said Olivier Berrivin, Vice President – APAC, BWH Hotels.

The 77 rooms and suites are refined sanctuaries with modern amenities intuitively suited to the needs of digital nomads and urban explorers. Guests can unwind at the Gems Pool with skyline views, work out at the fitness centre, or dine in style at Club Ruby, an elegant restaurant which transitions from a casual morning café to an all-day dining venue and a bar for after-work drinks. The Garden by Aiden is a laid-back social space for post-work hangouts and private gatherings, featuring signature drinks.

With the opening of Aiden Surawong Bangkok, BWH Hotels now operates 17 properties in the Greater Bangkok region, making it one of the city’s leading hotel operators. It also marks the group’s 28th property in Thailand. In line with the company’s five-year development strategy, BWH Hotels is targeting around 200 hotels across the Asia Pacific over the next five years.

To book a stay with BWH Hotels in Asia, visit bestwesternasia.com.

(Source: Your Stories — BWH Hotels)