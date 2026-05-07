PCEB launches Penang Golf Challenge

PENANG, 8 May 2026: The Penang Convention & Exhibition Bureau (PCEB) and Marriott International Malaysia formalised a strategic partnership through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly support and promote the Penang Golf Challenge as an annual business and networking platform.

The signing ceremony, witnessed by YAB Chow Kon Yeow, Chief Minister of Penang, marked an important step forward in strengthening Penang’s position as a premier destination for business events, corporate engagement, and industry networking.

Photo credit: PCEB. (left centre) PCEB Chief Executive Officer Ashwin Gunasekeran; (right centre) Penang Chief Minister YAB Chow Kon Yeow.

Speaking at the ceremony, PCEB Chief Executive Officer Ashwin Gunasekeran said the partnership reflects a shared ambition to create value beyond the event itself.

“The Penang Golf Challenge is envisioned as a platform where business naturally happens. It brings together decision-makers, industry leaders, and corporate stakeholders in an environment that encourages genuine interaction and stronger relationships,” he noted.

Penang’s Chief Minister, YAB Chow Kon Yeow, commented: “The partnership demonstrates the kind of forward-thinking collaboration that will continue to support Penang’s growth. Marriott International is a globally recognised brand, and its involvement brings credibility, visibility, and access to wider corporate networks. This partnership aligns with Penang’s broader aspirations under Penang2030, as we continue to strengthen our competitiveness.”

The Penang Golf Challenge should evolve into an annual signature event that not only enhances business networking opportunities but also further positions Penang as a destination for business events and corporate engagement.

Both PCEB and Marriott International Malaysia expressed confidence that this collaboration will deliver lasting value to the local industry and contribute positively to Penang’s continued development as a leading business events destination.

(Source: PCEB)