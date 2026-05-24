Masala Wedding Fair back for 13th edition

BANGKOK, 25 May 2026: Thailand’s premier Indian wedding exhibition, the Masala Wedding Fair, returns for its 13th edition with its most expansive and refined showcase yet.

Together with the Masala Food Festival, the event boasts two worlds that naturally complement one another: celebration and flavour, all under one roof.

The highly anticipated two-day fair will be held on Saturday, 6 June and Sunday, 7 June at the Thai Chitlada Grand Ballroom on the second floor of Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park.

Guests can expect showcases from over 100 exhibitors from Thailand and India, spanning fashion, fine jewellery, culinary experiences, and beverage offerings, complemented by enchanting live performances in dance, vocal, and sound.

With the Masala Food Festival component, the food and beverage line-up of this year’s fair is presented on a notably grander scale, banding together a refined mix of Indian and continental offerings.

Guests can look forward to Japanese highlights from ISAO, Fatboy Izakaya, and Masu Maki & Sushi Bar, accompanied by a distinguished Indian selection including bespoke desserts from Marigold by Chef Garima Arora, the two Michelin-starred chef behind Gaa, as well as dining destinations NILA, Chit Chaat, Indus, Saras and Punjab Grill. Guilty and Gordon Ramsay Restaurants bring a global reference point that needs little introduction. At the same time, Plant Passion, Kynd Kulture, and Sunbird introduce a health-forward thread running through the wider offering. The beverage programme follows suit in its proportions, with Italasia presenting premium wines and spirits, along with tastings, alongside PRAKAAN, Thailand’s first single malt whisky. For fans of Indian spirits, guests can sample from a diverse array of premium Indian whiskeys, gins, and even feni.

Accompanying the food and beverage offerings, the Masala Wedding Fair & Masala Food Festival presents a wider lifestyle and shopping experience spanning fashion, jewellery, and fragrance.

Featured designers include Suwannee by Sam, a Thai-Indian couture label, alongside Lenskart eyewear and MY ONLY FRAGRANCE from Kyoto, a bespoke perfumery experience centred on personal scent creation. In fine jewellery, Rawat Jewels, Khanna Jewellers, and Envie Jewellery present collections that showcase intricate craftsmanship for both special occasions and everyday wear.

For guests curious about Indian heritage, the Masala Wedding Fair & Masala Food Festival offers an immersive encounter with cultural traditions and celebrations alike.

Expect a varied programme of performances spanning Indian dance, vocal showcases, and musical acts that capture the vivacious energy and spirit of a grand Indian wedding. In addition to entertainment, this year’s edition introduces the tradition of Ayurveda through bespoke offerings presented at the exhibition.

Be it a search for destinations, wedding vendors, culinary affairs, retail therapy, or simply drawn to the vibrancy and flavours of Indian culture, the Masala Wedding Fair & Masala Food Festival offers a full-spectrum experience.

Key Information:

Date: 6 & 7 June 2026

Location: Thai Chitlada Grand Ballroom at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park

199 Sukhumvit Soi 22, Khlong Tan, Khlong Toey, Bangkok, 10110

Time: 1100 to 2000.

Admission is free.

About Masala

Masala is a multi-faceted brand recognised as the voice of Thailand’s Indian community. Producing a range of print and digital media publications, the brand caters to the Thai-Indian lifestyle, covering travel, dining, business, fashion, culture, and people stories that impact society, while also serving as an authoritative guide to Indian weddings across the country.