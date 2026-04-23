KUCHING, SARAWAK, 24 APRIL 2026: Sarawak has won hosting rights for the 11th Asia Pacific Regional Conference 2028 (APRC 2028) of the International Union Against Tuberculosis and Lung Disease, marking a significant milestone in the destination’s continued rise as the legacy capital of business events in Malaysia and Borneo.

Scheduled for 23 to 26 March 2028 in Kuching, in conjunction with World Tuberculosis Day, the conference is expected to attract over 1,000 delegates from across the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, generating an estimated total economic impact of MYR8.2 million. It will be the first time APRC is hosted in Borneo and the second time in Malaysia since Kuala Lumpur in 2007.

Press Conference Announcement for the 11th Asia Pacific Regional Conference 2028 (APRC 2028) of the International Union Against Tuberculosis and Lung Disease.

Tuberculosis remains one of the world’s most urgent public health challenges, driven by the rise of drug-resistant strains, delayed diagnoses, treatment adherence gaps, persistent stigma, and unequal access to healthcare. Across the Asia-Pacific, the diversity of healthcare systems further complicates coordinated control efforts.

In Sarawak, efforts to strengthen early detection and access to care are already underway, including the adoption of portable handheld X-ray technology by the Bintulu Divisional Health Office to enhance tuberculosis screening, particularly in reaching underserved and remote communities. However, scaling these efforts across the region requires stronger collaboration, innovation, and knowledge exchange.

APRC 2028 will respond to this need by bringing together global and regional leaders to accelerate practical solutions in prevention, diagnosis, and treatment, while strengthening partnerships across borders and sectors.

“APRC 2028 directly supports Sarawak’s Post COVID-19 Development Strategy 2030, where healthcare is not only about treatment, but about equity and inclusion. The Sarawak government’s support towards APRC 2028 is our commitment to ensuring that Sarawak’s healthcare system is inclusive, accessible, and leaves no one behind,” said

Deputy Premier and Minister of Public Health, Housing, and Local Government, Sarawak, Datuk Amar Prof Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Deputy Premier and Minister of Public Health, Housing, and Local Government, Sarawak, Datuk Amar Prof Dr Sim Kui Hian.

“Better prevention and control of tuberculosis and other lung diseases require strong collaboration between government, academia and communities to improve access, strengthen awareness, and build trust. This is critical in addressing stigma, ensuring people feel safe and supported to seek early diagnosis and treatment.”

“We want to bridge science, policy, and practice for a tuberculosis-free future and better lung health for all, hence the APRC 2028 will feature a large-scale programme with workshops, plenaries, symposiums, and community outreach sessions to include all segments of society. We believe that everyone – government, associations, industry, academia and local communities – can be advocates for a tuberculosis-free future,” said the Organising Chairman of APRC 2028 and member of the Malaysian Association for the Prevention of Tuberculosis (MAPTB), Prof Dato Dr Abdul Razak bin Abdul Muttalif.

“Winning APRC 2028 reflects Sarawak’s growing reputation as the legacy capital of business events in Malaysia and Borneo,” said Business Events Sarawak (BESarawak) Acting Chief Executive Officer Jason Tan Chin Foo. “With strong government backing under the Post COVID-19 Development Strategy 2030 and BESarawak’s legacy framework, we are committed to ensuring that APRC 2028 delivers meaningful legacy outcomes. By convening global experts and stakeholders, the conference will catalyse advancing solutions to critical health challenges, particularly tuberculosis, while contributing to long-term development goals aligned with national priorities and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.”

APRC 2028 is organised by the Malaysian Association for the Prevention of Tuberculosis (MAPTB) in collaboration with the Sarawak State Health Department, Malaysian Thoracic Association, the Anti-Tuberculosis Association of Sarawak (ATAS), and Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (UNIMAS). APRC 2028 is supported by the Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government, Sarawak and Business Events Sarawak (BESarawak).

For more information on events in Sarawak, visit: Business Events Sarawak.

(Source: Your Stories — BESarawak)