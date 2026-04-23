BANGKOK, 24 April 2026: Dusit Hotels and Resorts invites travellers to extend their stays for less with the launch of ‘A Night on Us’, a limited-time offer featuring complimentary nights on eligible stays of two to eight nights.

Available for just six days, from 22 to 27 April 2026, exclusively on dusit.com, with early access for Dusit Gold members from 22 to 24 April, the offer provides exceptional value across a curated collection of participating Dusit properties in Guam, Malaysia, the Maldives, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand.

From island escapes such as Dusit Thani Maldives, dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives, Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket, and Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort in the Philippines, to beachfront retreats including Dusit Thani Hua Hin, Dusit Thani Pattaya, and Dusit Thani Guam Resort, as well as city stays like Dusit Princess Melaka, Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore, ASAI Bangkok Chinatown, Dusit Princess Chiang Mai, and Dusit Thani Manila and dusitD2 Davao in the Philippines, and mountain escapes such as dusitD2 Khao Yai in Thailand, guests can enjoy up to four complimentary nights when booking stays of up to eight nights, for stays from 22 April to 20 December 2026.*

How ‘A Night on Us’ works

· Pay for 1 night, stay for 2

· Pay for 2, stay for 4

· Pay for 3, stay for 6

· Pay for 4, stay for 8

By booking directly, guests not only maximise value but also gain access to Dusit’s full suite of personalised services and exclusive offers.

Dusit Gold membership is complimentary and can be activated at dusit.com/signup, unlocking benefits including preferential room rates and dining offers.

For full details, visit dusit.com/a-night-on-us.

*Terms and conditions apply.

(Source: Your Stories — Dusit Hotels & Resorts)