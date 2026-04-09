Insurance giant Allianz joins WTTC

SINGAPORE, 10 April 2026: The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) welcomes Allianz Partners as its newest industry partner, further strengthening its global network of leading organisations shaping the future of Travel & Tourism.

As part of WTTC’s membership, Allianz Partners will contribute its expertise in travel protection, assistance, and digital innovation to advance discussions around traveller confidence, emergency services, and the evolution of seamless, end-to-end travel experiences.

WTTC President & CEO Gloria Guevara said: “Welcoming Allianz Partners to WTTC highlights the increasing importance of resilience and traveller assurance in a rapidly evolving Travel & Tourism landscape. As the sector grows and adapts, integrated insurance and assistance solutions play a vital role in enabling safe, confident, and frictionless journeys. Allianz Partners brings valuable global insight and innovation that will help strengthen our collective efforts to build a more resilient and future-ready sector.”

Allianz Partners, interim Chief Officer Global Strategic Partnerships & Travel Anna Kofoed, noted: “The travel industry is transforming faster than ever, and WTTC is at the heart of that transformation. Becoming a member allows us to bring our digital expertise and global perspective to a network that is actively shaping the future of travel.

At the same time, it allows Allianz Partners to learn from WTTC and its members, leaders who are redefining resilience, sustainability, and innovation across the sector. I’m thrilled for us to contribute to this collective momentum, to exchange knowledge, and to work alongside WTTC members to push boundaries and unlock new possibilities for travellers worldwide.”

Through its participation, Allianz Partners will support WTTC’s research, policy engagement, and industry collaboration—helping to strengthen resilience, enhance traveller trust, and reinforce the sector’s long-term economic and social impact globally.

About Allianz Partners

Allianz Partners is a world leader in B2B2C insurance and assistance, offering global solutions spanning international health and life, travel insurance, and mobility and assistance.

(Source: WTTC)