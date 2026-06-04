WTTC calls for calm over Ebola outbreak

SINGAPORE, 5 June 2026: The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) is closely monitoring the Ebola outbreak affecting parts of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda, following the World Health Organisation’s declaration of a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on 17 May 2026.

WTTC emphasises that this is a localised public health challenge, and at this stage, the overall risk to international travellers remains low. The organisation underscores the need for calm, coordinated and evidence-based responses, warning that misinformation and unnecessary alarm can have far-reaching social and economic consequences for destinations across Africa.

Photo credit: WTTC.

Travellers are encouraged to stay informed through trusted official sources and to follow destination-specific health guidance when travelling to affected areas.

WTTC also highlights that Africa is a diverse continent of 54 countries with very different health systems and tourism realities, cautioning against broad generalisations that could harm millions of livelihoods dependent on Travel & Tourism.

Recent developments, including the temporary suspension of some international flights to Uganda due to precautionary travel restrictions, underscore how responses that are misaligned with actual risk levels can create unnecessary disruption. Authorities and tourism leaders in the region have stressed that affected areas are limited and that conflating countries or imposing broad measures can unfairly impact unaffected destinations and communities.

WTTC, President & CEO Gloria Guevara said: “This situation must be approached with facts, not fear. Ebola remains contained to specific areas, and the risk to international travellers is low. Today, our sector is far better prepared than ever before. With the right measures, collaboration, and responsible behaviour, travel can continue safely while supporting the communities that rely on it.”

WTTC commends the swift, transparent, and collaborative response from Africa CDC, national governments, the WHO, and international health partners, noting that their leadership provides strong confidence in the management of the situation.

Preparedness based on the COVID-19 experience

During the COVID-19 pandemic, WTTC worked alongside governments, international organisations, and industry leaders to develop the Safe Travels protocols, a globally recognised framework designed to ensure safe and seamless travel while protecting both travellers and local communities.

These protocols demonstrated that coordinated global standards and practical health measures make it possible to maintain travel even during periods of heightened concern. As a result, the global Travel & Tourism sector is now significantly better equipped to respond to public health events than in the past.

WTTC continues to advocate for simple, evidence-based measures aligned with WHO guidance, including good hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette, sensible distancing in crowded areas, and compliance with health screening when required. These actions have already proven effective and remain key to reducing risk while preserving traveller confidence.

WTTC reiterates that travel remains a powerful force for connection, resilience, and economic opportunity, and that responsible travel can continue safely.

(Source: WTTC)