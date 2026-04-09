RBA delays return of Dubai flights

SINGAPORE, 10 April 2026: Royal Brunei Airlines extends its current flight suspension between Bandar Seri Begawan (BWN) and Dubai (DXB) until 2 July 2026.

The airline serves the route with three weekly flights, departing Brunei at 1845 on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, using a Boeing 787-8 with 254 seats. Flight time is eight hours and 45 minutes.

Photo credit: Royal Brunei Airlines. Dubai.

Passengers can choose to rebook on the next available Royal Brunei Airlines flight (subject to operational approvals and seat availability) or reroute through another Royal Brunei Airlines-operated network, where applicable.

They can also convert the ticket to a Travel Voucher (TV) or request a full refund to the original form of payment.

Passengers who booked through a travel agent or third-party platform should contact their respective agents for assistance.

Royal Brunei Airlines says in the notification that it continues to monitor the situation closely. Depending on developments, further extensions to the suspension of Dubai services may be necessary.

In response to the current regional airspace situation, RB will continue to operate three times weekly direct services between Brunei Darussalam and London to maintain connectivity for passengers between the two destinations.

Asia: Flight suspensions to Dubai

Meanwhile, as of 8 April 2026, several major carriers across Asia have extended flight suspensions to Dubai (DXB) due to ongoing regional conflict and airspace closures over the Persian Gulf.

Dubai International Airport (DXB) remains open and operational, with a “reduced schedule” in place for local carriers such as Emirates and flydubai. However, many international airlines have chosen to suspend services entirely through late May to avoid the restricted airspace.

The following airlines have confirmed suspensions of their Dubai routes:

Airline Origin Region Suspension Status Cathay Pacific Hong Kong Suspended until 31 May, 2026 Philippine Airlines Manila Suspended until 31 May, 2026 Singapore Airlines Singapore Suspended until 30 April, 2026 Air India Multiple Cities Suspended through May 2026 (includes UAE and Qatar) IndiGo India Significant cancellations reported from Chennai, Mumbai, and Bengaluru Japan Airlines Tokyo Suspended Doha/Dubai connections through April US-Bangla Airlines Dhaka Reported cancellations as of early April

Emirates & flydubai: Both are operating but at reduced capacity. Flights are being rerouted to avoid conflict zones, resulting in longer flight times (up to two hours extra for some Asian routes).

(Source: Royal Brunei, plus additional reporting)