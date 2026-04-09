Air India introduces flights to Halwara

DELHI, 10 April 2026: Air India will add a service to Halwara (Ludhiana) as its newest destination in India, enhancing access for travellers between the industrial heartland of Punjab and Delhi.

Beginning 15 May 2026, Air India will operate two daily flights between Delhi and Halwara using its A320 Family aircraft.

Photo credit: Air India.

The flight schedule has been designed to offer same-day connectivity via Delhi to destinations across the UK and the rest of Europe. Passengers from Halwara/Ludhiana and surrounding areas can travel with Air India to Delhi and join onward flights from the same terminal, direct to London, Birmingham, Rome, Milan, and Paris – on a single ticket with baggage checked through to their final destinations.

Air India Chief Commercial Officer, Nipun Aggarwal, said: “We are pleased to serve the people and communities in Ludhiana and neighbouring towns and cities with the convenience of travelling across continents via Delhi. With this addition to our network, we are making international travel simpler and more seamless for more customers across Punjab.”

Air India flights to Halwara are available for booking across all channels, including Air India’s official website, mobile app and through travel agents worldwide.

(Source: Air India)