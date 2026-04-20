Contiki trades buses for Vespas and tuk-tuks

SINGAPORE, 21 April 2026: The Travel Corporation’s Contiki, a social travel brand for 18–35 year-olds, is expanding its Asia portfolio with the launch of two new small-group adventures: Ride Vietnam and Ride Cambodia.

Moving beyond traditional coach tours, the new ride itineraries offer a more immersive way to experience Southeast Asia on the backs of Vespas, motorbikes, and tuk-tuks, taking travellers through cities, coastlines, and countryside with expert local drivers, with every detail handled along the way.

Photo credits: The Travel Corporation. Ride tuk-tuks in Cambodia.

“Young travellers are moving beyond the Instagram ‘greatest hits’ and looking for trips that connect and immerse them in destinations,” says Contiki’s Head of Brand, Tom O’Hara. “These new trips deliver exactly that – exploring Vietnam by Vespa and motorbike or Cambodia by tuk- tuk.

“A small group of like-minded travellers can share meals with locals, staying in family-run accommodation and discover off-the-beaten-track towns and villages, all while being led by an experienced and knowledgeable Contiki crew. It’s about getting closer to the culture, the communities, and the moments that make travel unforgettable.”

From Cambodia’s streets to Vietnam’s coastlines, each itinerary is designed around movement as the core experience, with transport that brings travellers closer to local life. Trips are available to book now with travel beginning in November 2026.

Ride Cambodia

Over eight days, travellers will explore Cambodia entirely by tuk-tuk, venturing down dirt roads, across rice fields, and into communities well off the beaten path, from the temples of Siem Reap to the streets of Phnom Penh.

Key experiences include a sunrise at the UNESCO World Heritage site of Angkor Wat, overnight homestays in Kampong Khleang on Tonle Sap Lake and Sambor Prei Kuk, and visits to Tuol Sleng Prison and Choeng Ek in Phnom Penh. Groups are capped at 14, with prices starting from USD1,600 per person.

Touring central Vietnam’s backroads on Vespa scooters.

Ride Vietnam

Spanning six days across Central Vietnam, travellers will explore by Vespa and motorbike, weaving through some of the country’s most iconic landscapes and hidden backroads. Top trip highlights include an evening Vespa food tour through the lantern-lit streets of Hoi An, a countryside ride past rice paddies and artisan villages, a motorbike tour of Da Nang’s street food scene, and a full-day ride across the legendary Hai Van Pass with stops at freshwater springs along the way. The trip accommodates up to 16 travellers, with prices starting at USD1,200.

The trips are launching with Contiki’s “Vibes On Overdrive” campaign, featuring six creators who experienced both itineraries firsthand, with content rolling out across influencer and Contiki channels. The content offers a first look at the journeys and will help travellers better understand what to expect before they book.

For more information on the new trips and content, visit contiki.com/vibes-on-overdrive.

(Source: The Travel Corporation).