JLL navigates sale in Kyoto’s hotel market

SINGAPORE, 22 April 2026: JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group and Ecclesia Asset Management, a Singapore-based private equity real estate firm, have jointly advised on the sale of a 16-hotel portfolio in Kyoto, Japan, to an undisclosed institutional investor.

The transaction was structured as a comprehensive portfolio sale rather than a pure asset transaction. In addition to the underlying hotel assets, the sale also included its operating platform, enabling operational continuity across the entire portfolio.

The 16 hotels are located across Kyoto’s key central districts, including major transport hubs and prominent tourist areas such as Kyoto Station and Karasuma.

“Kyoto continues to demonstrate strong fundamentals as a global tourism destination, supported by its depth of tourism demand,” said JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group Managing Director, Investment Sales Japan, James Yukio Abe. “This transaction highlights continued investor interest in scaled hotel portfolios that combine high-quality locations with an established operating platform.

“The transformation of a complex 16-hotel Mergers and Acquisitions transaction into a clear, investable proposition reflects our hospitality expertise in Japan and our deep understanding of the local market. We are pleased to have delivered this alongside JLL,” said Ecclesia Asset Management Principal Benjamin Cho. “We continue to be active in Japan’s real estate market, and this transaction demonstrates our continued ability to unlock value as both an investor and an adviser.”

(Source: JLL)