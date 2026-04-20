MATTA supports action on rogue travel firms

KUALA LUMPUR, 21 April 2026: The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) welcomes the enforcement action undertaken by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) after its recent integrated operations with the Royal Malaysia Police, Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia and Eastern Sabah Security Command to curb illegal tourism activities in Sabah.

This decisive move is both timely and necessary. MATTA strongly supports the imposition of maximum penalties against offenders under the Tourism Industry Act 1992. Strict enforcement, including substantial fines and imprisonment, is critical to send an unequivocal message that non-compliance will not be tolerated.

Photo credit: MATTA. MATTA President, Nigel Wong.

President of MATTA Nigel Wong said: “We fully commend MOTAC and its partner agencies for taking firm and coordinated enforcement action. This is exactly the kind of sustained effort needed to address the long-standing issue of illegal operators in our industry.”

He added: “Enforcement must go hand-in-hand with impactful penalties. Imposing maximum penalties, including prison sentences where appropriate, will send a strong deterrent signal and demonstrate that Malaysia is serious about upholding the rule of law in tourism.

We wish to emphasise that these legal requirements apply to all parties, including individuals offering tourism-related services without proper licensing, whether through online platforms, social media, or physical channels. The law is clear that any person or entity conducting a tourism business without a valid licence commits an offence.

Illustrative image generated by Gemini AI.

Wong stressed: “This is not limited to companies alone. Individuals who are operating illegally, including those marketing or selling tourism services online, must also be held accountable under the law.”

The issue of unlicensed operators is not merely a regulatory concern but a longstanding systemic problem that continues to undermine the tourism industry. It fuels unfair competition, results in tax leakages, compromises safety and service standards, and erodes traveller confidence in Malaysia as a safe and professionally managed destination.

“Illegal operators distort the market and create an uneven playing field. Licensed businesses that comply with regulations, invest in quality and pay taxes should not be disadvantaged by those who operate outside the system,” Wong said.

From a broader perspective, addressing illegal operations is also essential to ensuring the long-term sustainability of the tourism sector. A sustainable industry must be built on strong governance, regulatory compliance, and a level playing field for all legitimate industry players.

Highlighting this, Wong noted: “If we are serious about building a sustainable tourism industry, enforcement is fundamental. Good governance and compliance are the foundations of long-term growth and resilience.”

In line with strengthening industry integrity, MATTA will continue to encourage its members to exercise due diligence when engaging or collaborating with third parties, ensuring all partnerships are conducted only with properly licensed operators to safeguard compliance and uphold industry credibility.

“Ultimately, what we want is to restore balance in the industry where legitimate operators can compete fairly, consumers are protected, and Malaysia’s reputation as a trusted destination is strengthened,” he added. This will, in turn, encourage investment, elevate professionalism, and strengthen the overall competitiveness of Malaysia’s tourism sector,” Wong concluded.

MATTA remains fully committed to working with MOTAC and relevant enforcement agencies to combat illegal operators and uphold the integrity of the tourism industry.

(Source: MATTA).