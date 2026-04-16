BANGKOK, 17 April 2026: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, celebrates this week the grand opening of Centara Life Namba Hotel Osaka, marking its second hotel in Japan.

Now officially open, the vibrant new lifestyle property is ready to welcome guests from around the world to the heart of Osaka’s energetic Namba district.

Designed to uplift everyday travel through elevated essentials and lifestyle-led comfort, the hotel offers flexibility, convenience and exceptional value in one of the city’s most dynamic neighbourhoods. Perfectly positioned just steps from Nankai Shin-Imamiya and Namba Stations, Centara Life Namba Hotel Osaka places travellers at the heart of one of the city’s most dynamic neighbourhoods. Guests can easily explore the bright lights of Dotonbori, the culinary delights of inner‑Namba’s hidden alleys, the fresh flavours of Kizu Wholesale Market, and the many shopping malls of Namba and Shinsaibashi, with convenient access to major attractions including the historic icon Osaka Castle.

The hotel’s 300 stylish, non-smoking rooms offer flexibility for solo travellers, couples and families alike. Contemporary interiors with Osaka-inspired accents create a vibrant yet comfortable urban base, complemented by high-speed Wi-Fi, a flat-screen TV, and a dedicated work desk for seamless business or leisure stays. Family rooms with bunk beds provide a welcoming option for those travelling with children, while wheelchair-accessible rooms ensure inclusive comfort for all guests.

At the heart of the hotel’s dining experience is DINING, where a hearty breakfast buffet features international favourites alongside locally inspired Osaka flavours, setting guests up perfectly for a day of exploration. Above the city, SORA, the hotel’s rooftop lounge, offers sweeping skyline views, including iconic landmarks such as Tsutenkaku and Abeno Harukas. Throughout the property, welcoming common spaces provide the flexibility to work, unwind or connect, adapting effortlessly to each guest’s needs.

“We are proud to officially open Centara Life Namba Hotel Osaka and welcome guests from around the world to experience this vibrant new lifestyle destination. From contemporary, thoughtfully designed rooms and adaptable social spaces to panoramic rooftop views and a breakfast experience celebrating local and international flavours, every detail has been crafted with today’s smart and diverse travellers in mind. Our team is ready and excited to deliver seamless stays defined by warm Thai-inspired hospitality, flexibility, convenience, and exceptional value in the heart of Osaka,” said Centara Grand Hotel Osaka and Centara Life Namba Hotel Osaka Cluster General Manager Andy Noh.

To celebrate its debut, the hotel invites CentaraThe1 members to enjoy the exclusive Centara Life Namba Hotel Osaka Opening Offer. Available for bookings from now until 31 May 2026 for stays between now and 31 August 2026, members enjoy a 25% discount on eligible rates and triple CentaraThe1 points. Reservations can be made directly via centarahotelsresorts.com or The Centara app.

For more details about Centara Life Namba Hotel Osaka and to take advantage of the opening offer, visit: www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centara-life/cloj/opening-offer

(Source: Your Stories — Centara Hotels & Resorts)