SINGAPORE, 17 April 2026: Sarawak’s travel pavilion at The Meetings Show Asia Pacific (TMS APAC) showcased its meeting and events for event planners in the Asia Pacific market for the third consecutive year.

The show was held at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore from 14 to 15 April, with the Sarawak Pavilion bringing its “Driving Impact Together” brand promise to life by placing local enterprise at the centre, serving as a strategic showcase.

The Hon Datuk Snowdan Lawan opened the BESarawak pavilion at TMS APAC 2026 Marina Bay Sands, Singapore. The show was held on 14 to 15 April.

Sarawak-based brands engaged international audiences, forged meaningful partnerships, and expanded their presence in new markets at the prestigious trade show.

The decision to participate in TMS APAC was supported by a positive regional market backdrop, with strong growth across key Asia-Pacific markets, including Singapore, which recorded a 76.22% increase in visitor arrivals in February 2026.

This momentum is further reinforced by Sarawak’s efforts to strengthen regional accessibility, including the establishment of AirBorneo, positioned as a strategic enabler to enhance connectivity, unlock new market access, and elevate Sarawak’s competitiveness within the Asia Pacific business events landscape.

“A clear regional strategy drives our return,” said The Honourable Datuk Snowdan Lawan, Deputy Minister for Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak, who is leading the Sarawak delegation. “Asia Pacific is a priority growth market for us. Our participation at TMS APAC reflects our focus on engaging the right markets and strengthening partnerships that will support Sarawak’s long-term growth in business events.”

“We are witnessing a growing alignment between global demand and what Sarawak offers, from sector expertise to collaborative ecosystems,” said Datu Hii Chang Kee, Deputy State Secretary and Chairman of Business Events Sarawak (BESarawak). “Our presence at the show is about capturing that demand and translating it into sustained value for our industries and communities.”

“Sarawak is increasingly being viewed as a strategic partner of choice,” said Jason Tan Chin Foo, Acting Chief Executive Officer of BESarawak. “Our focus on legacy-driven business events, and our deliberate efforts to drive impact with stakeholders and communities, are driving our ambition forward as the legacy capital of business events in Malaysia and Borneo.”

As Sarawak continues to deepen its footprint in the Asia Pacific, its presence at TMS APAC reflects a clear ambition to move beyond visibility and towards value. At the heart of this approach is a united ecosystem that showcases the full strength of the destination.

The Sarawak Pavilion presented a cross-section of industry players from Kuching, Sibu and Miri — Borneo Convention Centre Kuching, Cat City Holidays, Grand Margherita Hotel, Kuching Events Rental, Miri Marriott Resort & Spa, Mulu Marriott Resort & Spa, Pullman Kuching Hotel, Pullman Miri Waterfront Hotel, RH Hotel, Sheraton Kuching Hotel, Team Magnifico, Techno Expo, and voco Kuching by IHG.

The pavilion also expressed Sarawak’s identity through an experiential gastronomic journey. The Bibber’s Tale led as the official beverage partner, serving Sarawak’s iconic three-layer tea alongside handcrafted drinks made from native ingredients. At the same time, KANTIN, with a presence in both Kuching and Singapore, returned with the beloved Sarawak Laksa.

Together, this participation demonstrated how collaboration among different stakeholders and community players turns every engagement into an opportunity for lasting impact, aligned with Sarawak’s Post-COVID-19 Development Strategy 2030.

For more information, visit: www.businesseventssarawak.com.

(Source: BESaawak)