British Airways adds summer destinations

SINGAPORE, 23 April 2026: Two new British Airways routes took to the skies on Sunday, as the first flights to St. Louis, Missouri, in the US, and Guernsey in the Channel Islands departed from London

St Louis became the 27th US destination to join the British Airways network, as the inaugural flight to the ‘Gateway to the West’ landed.

Photo credit: British Airways.

British Airways is the only UK airline to offer direct flights to St Louis, in a launch that coincides with the 100th anniversary of Route 66, which runs through the city, and the country-wide celebrations for 250 years of American Independence. With nearby Kansas City serving as one of the World Cup host cities, St Louis is also an easy jumping-off point for fans heading to the action this summer.

British Airways operates four weekly flights from London Heathrow Terminal 5 for the summer season. The route is operated by a Boeing 787 fleet that is currently being fitted with Starlink, the fastest Wi-Fi in the sky. Customers have a choice of three cabins — World Traveller (economy), World Traveller Plus (premium economy) and Club World (business class).

Guernsey in the Channel Islands also joined the British Airways route map on Sunday, becoming the only direct flight connecting the picturesque island to London Heathrow. The route operates daily, throughout the year.

British Airways Chief Planning and Strategy Officer Neil Chernoff said: “It’s always a proud moment when we see a new route take to the skies, after months of careful planning. These two new destinations offer our customers even more choice and opportunities to explore, whether that’s across the Atlantic to America’s mid-West, or a short hop off the coast to the Channel Islands, there’s a breadth of options for travellers looking to get away this summer holiday season.”

Later in the summer, British Airways will also launch flights to Tivat in Montenegro, a scenic coastal town on the Bay of Kotor. Seasonal flights to Tivat start from London Heathrow Terminal 3 on 14 May 2026, and operate three times weekly.

(Source: British Airways)