A&K releases 2027 Small Group Journeys

SINGAPORE, 23 April 2026: Abercrombie & Kent (A&K) announces an expanded 2027 portfolio of Small Group Journeys, introducing nine new itineraries that reach from the wilds of Alaska and Southern Africa to the cultural crossroads of Armenia, Georgia, Albania and North Macedonia.

They join enduring destination favourites such as Italy, the Alps, and Poland, along with a luxury rail journey in Malaysia.

Photo credit: A&K.

“For 2027, to meet the continued demand for Europe, we are looking beyond the expected with itineraries in less-explored regions such as Eastern Europe, while reimagining how guests experience perennial favourites like Italy through deeper access and more thoughtful pacing,” says Abercrombie & Kent. Director of Global Group Product, Suzanne Teng. “We are also seeing rising demand for experiential luxury, from the renewed appeal of rail journeys to a growing desire for immersive nature experiences in stunning settings like Alaska or Southern Africa.”

Each Small Group Journey itinerary is led by A&K Resident Tour Directors and expert local guides, with insider access shaped by more than 60 years of experience.

Travelling with an average of just 14 guests, guests enjoy a more intimate way to explore, with the freedom to go deeper and experience more.

New small group journeys for 2027

Alaska Wilderness, Denali and the Last Frontier

9 DAYS | FROM AUD19,125

Experience the many facets of Alaska’s still-wild frontier, from walking portions of the Port Valdez Trail System and travelling along the Denali Highway to cruising icy fjords of Prince William Sound, driving through the Anton Anderson Memorial Tunnel, one of Alaska’s most unique passages, and landing by helicopter on top of a glacier.

Singapore to Bali: Malaysia by Luxury Rail

12 DAYS | FROM AUD39,790

Explore Singapore before boarding the luxurious Eastern & Oriental Express train, discovering Malaysia’s hidden sites with a choice of activities from a look into traditional Malay culture in Perlis to relaxing on a scenic beach in Langkawi, then fly to Bali for a respite in the lush rural settings of Ubud and the beach at Jimbaran Bay.

Ultimate South Africa Adventure

11 DAYS | FROM AUD24,485

Venture off the beaten path for curated experiences focused on food and wine, nature, marine life and wildlife, including a three-night stay at Grootbos Forest Lodge. Spend two days on game drives in MalaMala Game Reserve, one of the largest private Big Five game reserves in South Africa, and search for the Marine Big Five on a boating adventure. Discover the historic Stellenbosch on foot and embark on several wine tastings at estates in the famed Cape Winelands.

Family Adventure in Southern Africa

11 DAYS | FROM AUD30,605

Discover the diverse treasures of Southern Africa on a journey designed specifically for families, from hotels chosen with kids in mind to curated kid-friendly activities not available on other group journeys, including viewing the Shark Exhibit at Two Oceans Aquarium over dinner, and taking part in a veterinarian-led rhino conservation experience in Marakele National Park.

Italian Treasures: Venice to Amalfi

12 DAYS | FROM AUD28,310

Experience Italy’s highlights with unrivalled insider access to historic sites, exquisite food and wine, and exclusive encounters. Venture off the beaten path on a walking tour through Venice’s hidden gardens and private palaces, join in a pasta-making experience in Bologna, enter the private areas of Rome’s Villa Medici on an exclusive tour and experience the Vatican Museums and admire the Sistine Chapel at their best, visiting early to avoid the crowds.

The Alps to the Adriatic

12 DAYS | FROM AUD24,485

Exceptional hotels, expert guides, and exclusive experiences elevate this route as it unfolds from Munich and Salzburg through Tyrol and the soaring Dolomites, ending in the coastal city of Trieste. Savour an authentic taste of Bavaria on a guided foodie walking tour and discover the secrets of prosecco in the Treviso hills, then walk it all off on a wellness-focused trek through the Alpine foothills alongside alpacas.

Poland: Witness to History

10 DAYS | FROM AUD13,770

Take in the country’s beautiful landscapes and Baroque architecture as well as its solemn history. Discover the lively culture and cuisine of this often-overlooked European gem during a guided tour of medieval Malbork Castle, a back-streets food tour of Warsaw and a private Chopin recital.

Armenia and Georgia: Cultures of the Caucasus

12 DAYS | FROM AUD13,770

Explore two former Soviet republics with jaw-dropping scenery and rich cultural heritage. Sample rare wines in Georgia, behold magnificent churches in neighbouring Armenia and savour this diverse region’s music and cuisine.

Cultural Landscapes of Albania and North Macedonia

11 DAYS | FROM AUD10,705

Stunning mountain vistas, inviting beaches on the turquoise Adriatic and savoury Balkan cuisine make this the next must-visit region in Europe. Trace the legacy of the Ottoman Empire and find the region’s rich traditions of religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence reflected in its architecturally diverse mosques and churches.

Each Small Group Journey includes handpicked accommodations, from five-star properties that combine first-rate comfort with a keen eye toward the locale, to intimate boutique camps and lodges in wilderness areas, available only to smaller groups.

A&K exclusives include Traveller’s Valet, complimentary mid-journey laundry service and Travelling Bell Boy service to transfer luggage between accommodations. Private arrival and departure transfers are included, regardless of the date of arrival.

Find Abercrombie & Kent’s complete 2027 portfolio of 85 Small Group Journeys at www.abercrombiekent.com.

(Source: A&K)