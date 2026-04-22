Halong Bay’s flights call it a day

BANGKOK, 23 April 2026: Hai Au Aviation has suspended its seaplane sightseeing service since 1 April, according to a report in ICS Travel Group’s latest newsletter emailed to partners worldwide earlier this week.

In its April product update, ICS, a regional tour company, noted that the seaplane’s scenic flights had served international travellers to Halong Bay for more than a decade.

Photo credit: Vietnam Seaplane Tours. Halong Bay flights say goodbye.

“Travellers booked the flights for a memorable excursion that offered panoramic views of limestone karsts rising from the bay’s emerald waters,” the ICS newsletter stated.

ICS Travel Group noted that “the pause mainly comes from operational adjustments and updated regulations for aviation activities within this protected heritage area, as authorities review how tourism can continue to grow while protecting the natural landscape that makes the bay so special.”

On its Facebook page, Hai Au Aviation officially confirmed that the scenic flights had halted on 1 April — “We are truly honoured to have been part of so many unforgettable moments in the sky.”

“As every remarkable journey eventually turns a new page, Hai Au Aviation would like to officially announce that our seaplane services will cease operations starting 1 April 2026.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all our valued customers and partners who have trusted and supported us throughout the years,” Hai Au Aviation concluded.

About ICS Travel Group

Founded in 1994, ICS Travel Group began its journey by establishing its own operations in Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar and opening its head office in Bangkok, Thailand, to serve as a central hub for operations, followed by the launch of a dedicated office in Bali, Indonesia. It has steadily expanded to include countries such as Japan, China, India and the Philippines.

(Source: ICS Travel Group news)