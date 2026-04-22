PASSING: Dr Prasert Prasarttong-Osoth

BANGKOK, 23 April 2026: Thailand has lost one of its most influential figures in healthcare and aviation with the passing of Dr Prasert Prasarttong-Osoth at the age of 93.

A prominent surgeon-turned-businessman, he founded both Bangkok Airways and Bangkok Dusit Medical Services, leaving a legacy that reshaped private healthcare and regional air travel in Thailand.

Dr Prasert Prasarttong-Osoth.

Dr Prasert passed away on Tuesday, 21 April, following treatment for an undisclosed condition, according to Bangkok Dusit Medical Services. Funeral rites will be held at Wat Thepsirin in Bangkok.

Born in Bangkok on 22 March 1933, he was the fourth of 10 children. His early education at Assumption College, Bang Rak and Triam Udom Suksa School set the foundation for a distinguished academic path, leading to medical studies at Chulalongkorn University. His training as a surgeon would later inform a visionary approach to healthcare delivery in Thailand.

In 1972, he founded Bangkok Hospital, the cornerstone of what would become one of Asia’s largest private healthcare networks under Bangkok Dusit Medical Services. His commitment to raising standards in medical care helped position Thailand as a leading destination for international patients, contributing significantly to the country’s medical tourism sector.

Beyond healthcare, Dr Prasert demonstrated remarkable foresight in aviation. He established Bangkok Airways, Thailand’s boutique airline, which played a pivotal role in opening up key leisure destinations, most notably Koh Samui, to global tourism. His unique model of integrating airline services with airport ownership helped unlock regional connectivity and accelerate tourism development in secondary destinations.

Throughout his career, Dr Prasert was widely respected for his entrepreneurial vision, discipline, and long-term commitment to national development. His contributions extended beyond business, influencing Thailand’s positioning in both the global healthcare and tourism industries.

Industry leaders have paid tribute to a man whose work bridged sectors and generations. His legacy lives on through the institutions he built, the industries he helped transform, and the thousands of professionals whose careers were shaped under his leadership.

Dr Prasert Prasarttong-Osoth is survived by his family and a nation that benefited from his extraordinary life’s work.

About the Author

Andrew J. Wood is a Bangkok-based media executive, travel writer and former hotel executive specialising in Asian tourism.