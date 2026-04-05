Agoda presents favourite bar-hopping cities

Singapore, 6 April 2026: Digital travel platform Agoda unveils a list of emerging Asian cities that are becoming hotspots for bar-hopping enthusiasts in 2026. These destinations offer unique nightlife experiences that are drawing attention from travellers seeking new adventures.

Photo credit: Agoda. Nighttime scene in the Dotonbori district of Osaka, Japan.

Chiang Mai, Thailand*

Chiang Mai is not just about temples and mountains; it’s also a burgeoning nightlife destination. The city offers a mix of traditional Thai bars and modern cocktail lounges, making it a perfect spot for those looking to explore a different side of Thailand. Visitors can enjoy a night out in the bustling Nimmanhaemin area, where creativity and culture blend seamlessly with the nightlife.

*Warning: Chiang Mai, Thailand, ranked as the most polluted major city globally, on 26 March 2026. Smog continues to plague the destination. 27 March, 2026: Chiang Mai among top 10 most polluted cities in the world.

Osaka, Japan

Known for its culinary delights, Osaka is also gaining fame for its eclectic bar scene. From hidden speakeasies to bustling izakayas, the city offers a diverse range of drinking spots. Visitors can enjoy local sake and craft cocktails while soaking in the energetic vibe of this Japanese city. The Dotonbori district, with its neon lights and lively atmosphere, provides a unique backdrop for an unforgettable bar-hopping experience.

Da Nang, Vietnam

Da Nang is quickly becoming a favourite for nightlife seekers. The city’s bar scene is a blend of beachfront bars with stunning views and cosy pubs with live music. The dynamic atmosphere and affordable drinks make it an attractive destination for those looking to experience Vietnam’s nightlife. The Han River area, with its vibrant night markets and riverside bars, offers a picturesque setting for a night of exploration and enjoyment.

Nagoya, Japan

Nagoya offers a unique bar-hopping experience with its mix of traditional and contemporary bars. The city’s vibrant districts are hubs for nightlife, where visitors can enjoy local beers and cocktails in a lively setting. Nagoya’s blend of history and modernity provides a distinctive backdrop for a night out. The Sakae district, known for its entertainment options and bustling nightlife, is a must-visit for those seeking a diverse and exciting bar scene.

Jeju Island, South Korea

Jeju Island’s nightlife is as diverse as its natural beauty. The island boasts a variety of bars, from chic lounges to quirky themed bars. With a friendly local crowd and a wide selection of drinks, Jeju Island is an exciting destination for those looking to explore South Korea’s vibrant bar scene. The Seogwipo area, with its coastal charm and unique bar offerings, provides a refreshing escape for travellers seeking a blend of relaxation and excitement.

Agoda Regional Director, North Asia, Jay Lee, shared: “Across Asia, more and more cities are redefining nightlife on their own terms, and offering visitors the best of post-sunset adventures. Agoda is thrilled to spotlight these destinations, offering travellers a chance to explore new and exciting bar-hopping experiences across a range of locales in the region.”

(Source: Agoda)