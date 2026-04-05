Air Astana expands summer season flights

SINGAPORE, 6 April 2026: Air Astana has launched its summer schedule, which runs through until 24 October 2026. During this period, flight frequencies to existing destinations have been increased, seasonal routes have resumed, and new destinations have been inaugurated.

The new Almaty to Shanghai service was launched on 29 March 2026 and initially operates three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

Photo credit: Air Astana. Shanghai joined the airline’s network on 29 March.

A further new China service between Astana and Guangzhou will commence on 2 June 2026, with twice weekly flights on Tuesdays and Thursdays. New services between Astana and Larnaca (Cyprus) will launch on 2 June 2026, and from Almaty to Larnaca from 4 June 2026. All services will be operated with Airbus A321LR aircraft.

Gradual increases in flights from Astana and Almaty to Beijing, Istanbul and Antalya (Turkey) are expected during the Summer Schedule period. Flights from Astana to Frankfurt will operate daily starting in May. Fights from Almaty to Urumqi (China), Tbilisi (Georgia) and Tashkent (Uzbekistan) are also expected to increase.

Seasonal flights are resuming from Almaty to Nha Trang and Da Nang (Vietnam), Batumi (Georgia), Podgorica (Montenegro) and Bodrum (Turkey), as well as from Astana to Nha Trang and Da Nang, Podgorica, Tbilisi, Bodrum and Tashkent and from Atyrau to Tbilisi. Seasonal flights from Almaty to Male (Maldives) have been extended until the end of May.

(Source: Astana)