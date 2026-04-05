MATTA Fair draws record turnout

KUALA LUMPUR, 6 April 2026: The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) returned from 3 to 5 April 2026 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), Kuala Lumpur, breaking its own record once again to be declared Malaysia’s largest consumer travel fair.

Spanning 40,820 square metres across 10 halls, the 58th edition of the MATTA Fair made travel more accessible through a diverse showcase, featuring 2,051 booths from 332 participating organisations, marking a groundbreaking milestone for the association.

Macao, the fair’s International Favourite Destination, showcased its ancient temples, shrines, traditional Chinese beliefs and its historical origins as a fishing village.

Visitors browsed through the fair’s wide range of offerings, displayed by 210 tour and travel agencies presenting curated travel packages, alongside participation from six National Tourism Organisations (NTOs) and 11 State Tourism Organisations (STOs). The fair also featured 64 hotels and resorts, 11 theme parks, one participating airline, and 29 other travel-related service providers, reflecting the depth and vibrancy of the tourism industry.

“We are proud to feature Johor as Malaysia’s Favourite Destination and Macao as our International Favourite Destination, both showcasing rich experiences that inspire travellers to explore with greater curiosity,” said MATTA President Nigel Wong. “Our collaboration with Malaysia Aviation Group, as the Official Airline Partner and Premier Sponsor, enhanced the fair with greater connectivity and exciting travel possibilities, while RHB Bank, as the Official Bank Partner, added a layer of convenience and value to the overall travel planning experience.”

Macao: MATTA Fair’s International Favourite Destination.

As an advocate for sustainable travel through its MATTA Eco & Sustainable Tourism Initiative (MESTI), MATTA also featured its signature MESTI Pavilion at the fair, located in Level 1 (Domestic Hall) with 21 booths from nine participating organisations.

“Despite global uncertainties, Malaysia’s tourism industry remains resilient. Travellers continue to see Malaysia as a safe, well-connected, and diverse destination, with strong appeal across nature, culture, and community experiences. This resilience gives us confidence in achieving our visitor targets while promoting meaningful and sustainable travel experiences. MATTA Fair continues to serve as a trusted platform for travellers to plan their journeys with confidence and purpose,” said Wong.

(Source: MATTA)